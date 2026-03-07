Trump promises to hit Iran very hard, after president vows to never surrender

Iran said it would never surrender following Trump's demand (Image:Getty)

US president Donald Trump has vowed to continue hitting the country, after Iran’s president has said his country will never surrender to the US and Israel, but apologised to neighbouring countries for launching strikes on them.

Presidnet Masoud Pezeshkian said in a state TV speech broadcast on Saturday: “The enemies must take their wish for the surrender of the Iranian people to their graves.

“I apologise…to the neighbouring countries that were attacked by Iran.

“The interim leadership council agreed yesterday that no more attacks will be made on neighbouring countries and no missiles will be fired unless an attack on Iran originates from those countries.”

His speech came as intense Iranian fire targeted the Gulf Arab states on Saturday morning, while Israel and the US persisted with air strikes targeting the Islamic Republic.

Iranian strikes have hit Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier, Iran’s US ambassador said the country would “take all necessary measures” to defend itself.

Trump promises Iran will be “hit very hard”

In reponse to the Iranian president’s broadcast, Trump has said Iran “is being beat to HELL”, and has “surrendered to its Middle East neighbours and promised not to shoot them anymore”.

In a post on Truth Social, he said that Iran will be “hit very hard” today.

He wrote: “Under serious consideration for complete destruction and certain death, because of Iran’s bad behaviour, are areas and groups of people that were not considered for targeting up until this moment in time.”

“They were looking to take over and rule the Middle East. It is the first time that Iran has ever lost, in thousands of years, to surrounding Middle Eastern Countries.

They have said, “Thank you President Trump.” I have said, “You’re welcome!” Iran is no longer the “Bully of the Middle East,” they are, instead, “THE LOSER OF THE MIDDLE EAST,” and will be for many decades until they surrender or, more likely, completely collapse!”

Saudi warning and suspended operations

Saudi Arabia’s defence minister called on Iran to “exercise wisdom and avoid miscalculation” following the series of drone and missile attacks on the kingdom overnight.

Read more US and Israel strike Iran as Trump calls for regime change

Prince Khalid bin Salman wrote on X that the Iranian attacks “undermine regional security and stability”.

The defence ministry said that a ballistic missile had been intercepted and destroyed as it headed towards Prince Sultan Air Base, southeast of Riyadh.

According to the official Saudi Press Agency, at least 17 drones targeted the Shaybah oil field near the Emirati border, but were ultimately intercepted.

Dubai airport also temporarily ceased operations citing safety concerns, after further Iranian strikes on the region.

The airport has since partially resumed operations this morning, less than an hour after announcing the closure.

Approved arms sale

Donald Trump’s administration also approved a new $151m (£112m) arms sale to Israel after the US president said he would not negotiate with Iran without its “unconditional surrender”.

The sale includes US contract, engineering, logistics and technical support services.

the department’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs said: “The proposed sale will improve Israel’s capability to meet current and future threats, strengthen its homeland defence, and serve as a deterrent to regional threats.”

The US secretary of state, Marco Rubio, issued a waiver to bypass the needed Congressional approval for US arms sales.

US officials have also warned of a forthcoming bombing campaign which they said would be the most intense yet in the conflict.

Stated goals and timelines for the conflict have repeatedly been shifted by the Trump administration, who have also at times suggested it seeks to topple Iran’s government or elevate a new leadership from within.