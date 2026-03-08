Israel expands strikes on Iranian oil as Trump hits out at Starmer

Trump said the UK is trying to join a war the US has "already won"

Israel expanded its attacks on Iranian oil facilities as President Trump hit out at the Prime Minister, telling Keir Starmer he doesn’t need the UK’s military support.

The boss of Iran’s oil distribution company told state TV five sites were “damaged” but that the fires have been brought under control.

The chief executive of the National Iran Oil Products Distribution Company told state TV: “Last night, four oil depots and a petroleum products transport centre in Tehran and the Alborz were attacked by enemy aircraft.”

Footage of the strikes showed huge flames and smoke engulfing Iran’s capital.

President Donald Trump ramped up his criticism of Keir Starmer’s refusal to back the initial US-Israel strikes on Iran, while Home Secretary Yvette Cooper defended the Prime Minister’s “calm, steady decision making”.

In a Truth Social post on Saturday night, President Trump claimed the UK was giving “serious thought” to sending two aircraft carriers to the Middle East.

The President wrote: “That’s OK, Prime Minister Starmer, we don’t need them any longer – But we will remember.

“We don’t need people that join Wars after we’ve already won!”

The UK government has defended its decision not to back proactive strikes on Iran, saying it does not support a wider offensive in the Middle East.

But Starmer has approved the US’ use of UK army bases for “defensive” action against Iranian missile sites.

Figures in the region have warned the conflict could have devastating effects on global energy prices and inflation, with Qatar’s energy minister saying the war could “bring down the economies of the world”.

Speaking to Times Radio on Friday morning, Octopus founder Greg Jackson said global markets were “in turmoil”.

Home Secretary defends Starmer

Yvette Cooper defended the Prime Minister’s decision not to take part in the US and Israel’s initial attacks on Iran, praising Starmer’s “cool headed” approach.

“We disagreed on the initial strikes that took place, and whether the UK should provide the basing support for them, but that is a legitimate thing for the UK Prime Minister to do,” the Home Secretary told Sky News’ Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips.

Cooper also responded to alleged criticism of Starmer’s refusal to back the war made by former Prime Minister Tony Blair at a Jewish News event on Saturday – though Sir Tony said these remarks were made off the record.

The Home Secretary said: “There are some people in politics who think that we should always agree with the US whatever.

“There are other people in politics who think we should never take action with the US again whatever the circumstances. I don’t think either of those positions is in the UK national interest, and it is the responsibility for Keir Starmer to act in the UK’s national interest for British citizens.”

Speaking on Sky News on Sunday, Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp accused the government of a “dereliction of duty” for not moving forces to the Mediterranean and the Gulf in advance of the US-Israel strikes.