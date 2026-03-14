Trump calls on Starmer to help secure Strait of Hormuz

Trump has called for Starmer's help. (Image: Getty Images)

President Trump has called on Sir Keir Starmer to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, the critical stretch of water near Iran for a fifth of the world’s global oil supply.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump demanded that China, France, Japan, South Korea and the UK send war ships to the region to stop it being under threat from Iranian missiles.

“Many countries, especially those who are affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending War Ships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the Strait open and safe,” Trump wrote.

“We have already destroyed 100 per cent of Iran’s Military capability, but it’s easy for them to send a drone or two, drop a mine, or deliver a close range missile somewhere along, or in, this Waterway, no matter how badly defeated they are.

“Hopefully China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and others, that are affected by this artificial constraint, will send Ships to the area so that the Hormuz Strait will no longer be a threat by a Nation that has been totally decapitated.”

The strait has virtually been closed off since the start of the war, with one ship passing through it having come under attack on Thursday.

Trump’s war brings turmoil to markets

Markets have reacted violently to the blocking, with oil prices surging by around 40 per cent since the start of the war.

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Qatar, Kuwait and other Gulf countries have cut crude oil and gas output over the last fortnight, putting supplies under pressure.

The International Energy Agency, of which the UK is a part of, agreed to release a record supply of strategic oil reserves.

The UK government has held that it supported the de-escalation of the conflict, with armed forces being used for “defensive purposes” in the region.

The war has dragged on despite claims from Trump early in the week that it was “very complete”.

Israel is also engaged in conflict with Hezbollah forces in Lebanon while Iran-based organisations have reported hundreds of deaths since the war began.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves revealed that the Treasury was drawing up an energy support package mainly targeted at poorer households.

Energy secretary Ed Miliband has held firm on the prevention of further oil drilling in the North Sea despite suggestions the UK economy could benefit from further energy security and an improvement in exports.