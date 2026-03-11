2026 Fifa World Cup: Iran ‘welcome’ despite US military attacks, Trump

Iran have qualified for this summer's tournament which is being co-hosted by the US

Fifa president Gianni Infantino says he has received assurances from President Trump that Iran are welcome at this summer’s World Cup despite ongoing US strikes on the country.

Iran have qualified for this summer’s tournament in the US, Canada and Mexico but their participation has been in doubt since an American-Israeli offensive began last month.

Trump said last week that he “really didn’t care” whether Iran took up their place at the 2026 World Cup but has pledged not to stand in their way, according to Fifa.

“This evening, I met with the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump to discuss the status of preparations for the upcoming Fifa World Cup,” Infantino said.

“We also spoke about the current situation in Iran, and the fact that the Iranian team has qualified to participate in the Fifa World Cup 2026.

“During the discussions, President Trump reiterated that the Iranian team is, of course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States.

“We all need an event like the Fifa World Cup to bring people together now more than ever, and I sincerely thank the President of the United States for his support, as it shows once again that Football Unites the World.”

Iran face possible ban for World Cup withdrawal

Fifa and Infantino have been widely criticised for their cosy relationship with Trump at a time when the US has also instigated regime change in Venezuela and tried to annex Greenland.

Iran are due to face Belgium, New Zealand and Egypt in the group stage of the World Cup, with their matches scheduled to be played in LA and Seattle.

The head of their FA has cast doubt on their ability to compete in the US as the country is at war, and Iran was the only nation missing for a planning meeting in the States last week.

Fifa’s chief operations officer said this week that world football’s governing body hoped all 48 teams that qualify will be able to take up their place at the competition.

Neighbours Iraq have been touted as possible replacements should Iran formally withdraw, although that decision would leave the latter open to fines and a possible ban in future.

The 2026 World Cup is due to kick off on Thursday 11 June and run until Sunday 19 July.