Anti-US sentiment and Iran to have major World Cup security impact

Anti-US sentiment and conflict in Iran is set to have a major World Cup impact

Anti-US sentiment and the conflict in Iran is set to have a major impact on the Fifa World Cup, security experts have warned.

The United States – which is currently engaged in a conflict with World Cup qualifiers Iran – will host the majority of this summer’s tournament, which kicks off in just over a month.

Preparation for the World Cup, which features 48 nations from six continents, has been overshadowed by geopolitical tensions and security concerns that have spread to co-hosts Mexico, where cartel leaders were killed, and Canada, where some nations have had visa problems.

“More broadly, sentiment toward the US is becoming a factor in its own right,” Dylan Evans, a director of security solutions at London-based health and security risk provider International SOS, told City AM.

“The convergence of geopolitical tension and domestic policy is creating a more contested perception environment for some international travellers.

“In practice, that translates less into direct risk and more into increased scrutiny at borders, heightened sensitivity among travellers, and a persistent backdrop of protest activity in major cities.”

US, Mexico and Canada World Cup concerns

North America has had a number of high-profile security breaches recently, with the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner targeted in a shooting that appeared to be an attempt on President Trump’s life.

And in Mexico a shooting at an archaeological site likely to be on World Cup fans’ to-do list killed a Canadian tourist.

Last week a number of organisations issued a security and travel advisory warning to the US for the World Cup period over risks to their human rights, while security is set to be heightened across the country.

Added Evans: “In Mexico, recent high-visibility incidents have elevated the perception of risk, even where these remain localised. For organisations, that distinction matters – because perception can have a disproportionate impact on decision-making, travel policies, and executive confidence.”

“In Canada, healthcare capacity is an important, and often overlooked, consideration. As a publicly funded system, major international events can place additional strain on services, including emergency response and hospital access. For international visitors, that can translate into longer wait times and a greater need for upfront planning around medical support and insurance.”

US intelligence have warned of heightened terror risks at the 2026 Fifa World Cup, nearly 30 years after 100 people were arrested over a foiled terror plot at the 1998 World Cup that was backed by Osama bin Laden. The plan reportedly saw the Armed Islamic Group of Algeria target England’s 2-0 victory against Tunisia in Marseille.