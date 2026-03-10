£9bn World Cup too big to be derailed by Middle East conflict, says Fifa chief

Fifa has ruled out the prospect of the escalating conflict in the Middle East posing a threat to this summer’s World Cup and is still hopeful that Iran will take up their place.

The US and Israel’s attacks and Iran’s retaliatory strikes have caused huge upheaval in the region just three months out from the first World Cup to feature 48 teams.

It has left Iran on the brink of pulling out of the tournament, while other nations, including their neighbours Iraq, are facing difficulties fulfilling their remaining qualifying matches.

Despite the conflict having no end in sight, Fifa chief operating officer Heimo Schirgi insists that a World Cup that is expected to generate $12bn (£9bn) for the governing body will go ahead.

“At some stage, we will have a ​resolution, and the World Cup will go on, obviously,” he said. “The World Cup is too big.”

Fifa hopeful Iran will take up World Cup place

Iran’s domestic turmoil led the head of its football federation to last week cast doubt on their participation in the World Cup, the majority of which is set to take place in the US.

But withdrawing unilaterally would likely incur a fine from Fifa and leave Iran at risk of a ban from future tournaments.

Schirgi said: “We hope that everyone can participate that has qualified.”

Iraq are due to play Bolivia or Suriname in a World Cup play-off later this month but have asked for the tie in Mexico to be postponed as Iraqi airspace is likely to remain closed until then.

If Iran are withdrawn, however, Iraq would be among the leading contenders to take their place as the next best ranked team in the Asian qualifying programme.

It is the latest issue to cloud preparations for this World Cup, following concerns over the Trump administration’s immigration policy and cartel-related violence in co-host Mexico.