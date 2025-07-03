Fifa ignoring 2026 World Cup human rights concerns, say groups

US president Trump and Fifa boss Infantino enjoy a close relationship

Fifa, football’s world governing body, has been accused of failing to “meaningfully address” concerns raised by human rights groups about US immigration policy ahead of next summer’s men’s World Cup.

A letter signed by 90 groups urges Fifa president Gianni Infantino, who has adopted the slogan “football unites the world”, to publicly press the Trump administration to reverse “repressive executive orders” that “pose a serious threat to individuals – particularly non-citizens”.

It comes as the US hosts the current Club World Cup, in preparation of co-hosting the 2026 World Cup with neighbours Mexico and Canada.

The letter said: “We call on Fifa to use its influence to encourage the US government to guarantee the fundamental rights of the millions of foreign visitors and fans who seek entry to the United States to attend the tournaments, and the constitutional rights of the many immigrants who already live, work, and contribute meaningfully to the cities selected to host them.

“Fifa should publicly recognize the severity of the risks that US government policies and practices pose to Fifa tournament attendees and migrant communities in the US and publicly urge President Trump to reverse these policies and practices.”

Human Rights Watch, one of the signatories to the letter, wrote to Fifa in May to raise concerns about Trump’s changes to immigration policy, which currently restricts the entry rights of nationals from 19 countries including Iran, who have qualified for the tournament.

In a press release, the group said Fifa’s “response on June 3 did not meaningfully address any of the issues” it raised.

“If Fifa becomes aware of potentially adverse human rights impacts, whether through our proactive measures and monitoring or a submission to Fifa’s human rights grievance mechanism, we will engage with the relevant authorities in line with established protocols,” the World Cup organiser said in its letter.

Infantino, Trump and US immigration policy

Infantino has publicised his close relationship with Trump, appearing in multiple photocalls with the US president at the White House and even accompanying him on a tour of the Middle East that delayed his arrival at Fifa’s congress.

The letter from human rights groups to Fifa outlines US practises of concern, including “arbitrary denial of entry, detention, and/or deportation”, “cases that may amount to enforced disappearances under international law”, and immigration detention facilities which “expose detainees to a serious risk of cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment”.

“Fifa has a responsibility to act,” it said. “In its 2017 Human Rights Policy, Fifa declared that it would ‘seek to prevent or mitigate adverse human rights impacts that are directly linked to its operations, products or services by its business relationships, even if Fifa has not contributed to those impacts.’ Further, Fifa committed to ‘exercise its leverage, and seek to increase said leverage where necessary, in connection with adverse human rights impacts arising through its business relationships.’

“The policy specifically identifies that ‘providing for the safety and security of people who are attending or are otherwise involved in or affected by Fifa’s events may impact certain fundamental human rights, such as freedom of movement, expression and assembly’ as one of Fifa’s five salient human rights risks.”