Fifa president Infantino set for Middle East trip alongside Trump

Fifa president Gianni Infantino is set to touch down in Saudi Arabia today as he joins President Donald Trump in the Middle East.

The football chief will, as a result, not be present in person for a number of key Fifa meetings in Paraguay ahead of the body’s congress, which begins on Thursday.

Infantino, who has enjoyed multiple photocalls with Trump at the White House, will head to Saudi Arabia and Qatar – 2034 and 2022 World Cup hosts – where the President is being hosted by the likes of Saudi ruler Mohammed bin Salman.

It is not yet known whether the two will have joint events but Fifa said “the president has accepted invitations to attend a series of important events with world leaders, where Fifa World Cups will also be discussed”.

Infantino is set to arrive in Paraguayan capital Asuncion in time to chair the council’s opening meeting on Thursday, but has missed a number of preliminary events with one scheduled for today having to be brought forward to last Friday.

Trump, appearing with Infantino last week, was forced to deny lobbying for Russia to be included at the 2026 Fifa World Cup – which will be co-hosted by Mexico, the United States and Canada.

Infantino said: “They are banned for the time being from playing but we hope that something happens and peace will happen so that Russia can be readmitted.”

Trump responded: “That’s possible. Hey, that could be a good incentive, right? We want to get them to stop. We want them to stop. Five thousand young people a week are being killed – it’s not even believable.”

Infantino is said to have a solid relationship with both Mohammed bin Salman and President Trump, and was awarded a State Medal by Russian president Vladimir Putin following the 2018 World Cup.