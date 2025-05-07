Trump denies lobbying for Russia to be given 2026 World Cup place

President Trump jopined Fifa’s Giannin Infantino to discuss Russia and the 2026 World Cup

President Trump insists he is not lobbying for Russia to be parachuted into the 2026 World Cup co-hosted by the US despite saying it could be “a good incentive” for an end to war in Ukraine.

Russia and its clubs have been banned from international football since its invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and European nations have already begun their World Cup qualifying campaign, meaning it would appear to be too late for them to earn a place by normal means.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino, appearing alongside Trump, said: “They are banned for the time being from playing but we hope that something happens and peace will happen so that Russia can be readmitted.”

Trump said: “That’s possible. Hey, that could be a good incentive, right? We want to get them to stop. We want them to stop. Five thousand young people a week are being killed – it’s not even believable.”

Trump added that Infantino was “the boss” in any decision over Russia’s participation and that he had “nothing to do” with calls to reinstate them.

European nations – minus Russia – began their qualifying campaigns for the 2026 World Cup two months ago and the process is due to conclude in March next year.

It would therefore require an unprecedented intervention from Fifa to accommodate them at the tournament, although football’s world governing body has shown itself to be flexible in assembling teams for its Club World Cup this summer.

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami were admitted despite not being Major League Soccer champions, while the expulsion of Mexican side Club Leon has led Fifa to create a play-off between Los Angeles FC and Club America for the final place.

Trump’s vice-president JD Vance, meanwhile, added to concerns that international fans may choose to stay away from the 2026 World Cup, which will be played in the US, Mexico and Canada, with a combative stance.

“I know we’ll have visitors, probably from close to 100 countries,” said Vance. “We want them to come. We want them to celebrate. We want them to watch the game. But when the time is up, they’ll have to go home.”