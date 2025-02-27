Trump: 2026 Fifa World Cup co-host Canada hits out at 51st State jibe

The manager of America’s 2026 Fifa World Cup co-host Canada has hit out at President Donald Trump over claims The Great White North should be the US’ 51st State.

Trump previously said: “If people wanted to play the game right, it would be 100% certain that they’d become a state.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford hit back, saying Canada could “buy Alaska, and we’ll throw in Minnesota and Minneapolis at the same time”.

But American-born Jesse Marsch, manager of the Canada football team, has hit out at President Trump, saying his “ridiculous rhetoric” has made him “ashamed”.

“If I have one message to our President it’s to lay off the ridiculous rhetoric about Canada being the 51st State,” Marsch said. “As an American I am ashamed of the arrogance and the disregard we have shown of our historically oldest, strongest and most loyal allies.”

Marsch: It’s frankly insulting

Added the Wisconsin-born Marsch: “These international tournaments for Canada mean something different now.

“As an American I would like to address the 51st State discourse, which I find unsettling and frankly insulting.

“Canada’s a strong, independent nation that’s deep-rooted in decency.”

The fighting talk from Marsch, who has previously managed Leeds United and was an assistant to the United States, comes a year out from the 2026 Fifa World Cup, which Canada will co-host with the United States and Mexico.

President Trump has previously said Mexico is “bringing drugs, crime and rapists” into the US.

Fifa chief Gianni Infantino attended Trump’s inauguration in January alongside the likes of Elon Musk.

And the United States will host the inaugural expanded Fifa Club World Cup this summer, despite concerns of player welfare after such a long European season.

Major sports also included in Trump’s second year include the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, which will take place a matter of months before the next US election.