Trump order could see spike in Wimbledon and Formula 1 bribes

Bribes, including tickets to Wimbledon and Formula 1, could spike this year after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order that will halt the prosecution of firms accused of bribery abroad.

The Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) has been in place since 1977 and has stringently looked down on firms using bribes on government officials to retain or win new business abroad.

“It’s going to mean a lot more business for America,” Trump said, having previously called it a “horrible law” that other countries mock the United States for when they enforce it.

New guidelines could come into play surrounding the FCPA, with the White House saying that “US companies are harmed by FCPA over-enforcement because they are prohibited from engaging in practices common among international competitors, creating an uneven playing field”.

FCPA change opens doors

And though the law is unlikely to harm US companies abroad, including those going for UK contracts, sport could play a part in persuading officials to favour one project over another.

Mark Srere, partner at law firm BCLP told City AM that the US Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission have enforced the FCPA for decades but the new policy could now align with the UK, which states business hospitality does not violate the UK Bribery Act.

“The past DOJ and SEC policy was to scrutinise closely hospitality provided to foreign businesses and to evaluate that hospitality rather harshly,” he added. “For example, the US would likely find hospitality provided at Wimbledon and Formula One events as too lavish and potential FCPA violations. The new DOJ policy will likely ease up on that.”

President Trump’s executive order, then, could see an influx of hospitality offerings provided to businesses which were once seen as potential bribes. The White House added that the act, before the order, offered only “excessive barriers to American commerce abroad”.

Britain is known for its high society sporting summer, where the likes of the British Grand Prix, Wimbledon Championships, Test cricket and Ascot dominate the social calendar.