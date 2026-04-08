AFC Wimbledon seeking fan investment at £26.8m valuation
League One side AFC Wimbledon is seeking further investment at a valuation of £26.8m through crowdfunding.
The Dons, who sit 16th in the third tier of English football, have registered themselves on investment platform Republic, offering up a maximum allocation of £68,125.
The site states that this is an “opportunity to invest in AFCW PLC – parent company of League One professional football club AFC Wimbledon”.
So far they have 481 investors and allocated 96 per cent of the available investment, leaving £2,630 available.
AFCW PLC owns AFC Wimbledon and The Wider Interests of Football Limited, which controls their Cherry Red Records Stadium.
The Dons Trust owns a significant majority, 75 per cent, of AFCW PLC, with the other 25 per cent an upper limit placed on external equity.
Nick Robertson, a minority investor in the club and the co-founder of fashion website Asos, holds a 10 per cent stake and is named as a director of the company.
State of AFC Wimbledon
Wimbledon’s latest accounts, for the year ending June 30 2025 when they got promoted to League One, saw losses of £2.8m, up from £920,000 the year prior.
The team share their Plough Lane ground with Betfred Championship rugby league side London Broncos, who last year were purchased by a consortium of Australians led by Brisbane Broncos legend Darren Lockyer.
AFC Wimbledon’s use of Republic, an investment platform mainly for start-ups, crypto and web3 businesses, comes after Prem Rugby team Gloucester Rugby asked fans for £300,000 to reach a £500,000 investment goal at a valuation of £36.5m.
The Dons continue their campaign to stay in the third tier of English football on Saturday away to Burton while they have three matches – against Stockport, Plymouth and Huddersfield – at home.
Their other outstanding fixture is away to Wigan at the end of the month.
AFC Wimbledon was approached for comment.