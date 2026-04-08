AFC Wimbledon seeking fan investment at £26.8m valuation

League One side AFC Wimbledon is seeking further investment

League One side AFC Wimbledon is seeking further investment at a valuation of £26.8m through crowdfunding.

The Dons, who sit 16th in the third tier of English football, have registered themselves on investment platform Republic, offering up a maximum allocation of £68,125.

The site states that this is an “opportunity to invest in AFCW PLC – parent company of League One professional football club AFC Wimbledon”.

So far they have 481 investors and allocated 96 per cent of the available investment, leaving £2,630 available.

AFCW PLC owns AFC Wimbledon and The Wider Interests of Football Limited, which controls their Cherry Red Records Stadium.

The Dons Trust owns a significant majority, 75 per cent, of AFCW PLC, with the other 25 per cent an upper limit placed on external equity.

Nick Robertson, a minority investor in the club and the co-founder of fashion website Asos, holds a 10 per cent stake and is named as a director of the company.

Read more Wrexham AFC Announces WREXHAM IN THE USA 2026 Summer Tour Featuring Exclusively Premier League Opposition

State of AFC Wimbledon

Wimbledon’s latest accounts, for the year ending June 30 2025 when they got promoted to League One, saw losses of £2.8m, up from £920,000 the year prior.

The team share their Plough Lane ground with Betfred Championship rugby league side London Broncos, who last year were purchased by a consortium of Australians led by Brisbane Broncos legend Darren Lockyer.

AFC Wimbledon’s use of Republic, an investment platform mainly for start-ups, crypto and web3 businesses, comes after Prem Rugby team Gloucester Rugby asked fans for £300,000 to reach a £500,000 investment goal at a valuation of £36.5m.

The Dons continue their campaign to stay in the third tier of English football on Saturday away to Burton while they have three matches – against Stockport, Plymouth and Huddersfield – at home.

Their other outstanding fixture is away to Wigan at the end of the month.

AFC Wimbledon was approached for comment.