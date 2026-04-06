Gloucester Rugby asks fans for £300k as it seeks investors at £36.5m valuation

Gloucester Rugby has asked fans for £300,000 to help it reach investment goals

Fans of Prem Rugby club Gloucester have been asked to find £300,000 to help the team reach its investment goals.

The club, eighth in the 10-team English top flight, announced an investment fund raise in October that would embolden fans to generate £500,000 to “protect the future” of the Cherry and Whites.

Hosted by investment platform Europe Republic, Gloucester was valued at £36.5m ahead of the raise. And majority owner Martin St Quinton confirmed investors will become shareholders with full rights. A share will cost £4.08.

Six months on Gloucester emailed fans declaring that they had passed the £200,000 mark, stating that fans “can support our mission and be part of the journey by becoming a shareholder from £250”.

Exciting time for Gloucester

“It is a very exciting time for Premiership Rugby,” St Quinton said in a video message to fans. “The spectre of relegation is a big no-no for particularly American investors in the sport. Any investor doesn’t want to be making an investment in a rugby club that a year later could potentially have been relegated, at which point you’ve almost certainly lost your entire investment.

“Getting rid of the spectre of relegation has given a huge amount of confidence to commercial acquirers and sports investors around the world.

“You’ve seen the recent investment from Red Bull at Newcastle – they wouldn’t have invested in Newcastle if there was any chance of Newcastle getting relegated – and [recently] the 50 per cent stake taken by [Sir James] Dyson in Bath Rugby, which is a fantastic endorsement of the future of Premiership Rugby.

“I am not making any promises, but I think this is a very sound investment in Gloucester Rugby.”

The funds will be used across the club’s academy and facilities, and has been dubbed “A piece of Holm”, a nod to the team’s home ground Kingsholm.

“Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest,” a caption read. “This is a high risk investment and you’re unlikely to be protected if something goes wrong”.

In 2024, the Cherry and Whites added City fund manager Jack Ingles to an investor group that comprises majority owner Martin St Quinton and minority shareholder Tim Griffiths.