PWR rugby opens door to British and Irish league

PWR rugby opens door to UK and Ireland league in new tender process

Top flight English rugby could become a British and Irish league after Professional Women’s Rugby launched a tender process for potential new teams.

The PWR, seen as the most advanced women’s rugby competition in the world, features nine English teams but could see that number rise after inviting expressions of interest from Wales, Scotland and Ireland.

The incorporation of teams from other Home Nations would represent the first ever expansion of a men’s or women’s English top flight rugby league beyond its core territory.

In documents seen by City AM, executive chair of the PWR, Genevieve Shore, said: “We are pleased to confirm that PWR is inviting UK and Ireland based organisations to submit their interest in becoming part of the league’s future.

“This is a unique opportunity to join a dynamic, fast-growing, world-class competition and play a meaningful role in shaping the next chapter of women’s rugby.”

PWR heading over Irish Sea?

West Country side Gloucester-Hartpury have won the last three PWR titles and are unbeaten this year with a spine drawn from Wales. Meanwhile, the wider women’s rugby landscape is seeing a boom in popularity after the Red Roses won the Women’s Rugby World Cup in front of 82,000 at Allianz Stadium last year.

England are close to selling out their opening Women’s Six Nations fixture against Ireland at the same venue in April.

Expressions of interest will close at the end of April, with further engagement expected from May. The earliest entries will be considered for the 2027-28 rugby season, aligning with plans to expand Prem Rugby, the men’s top flight.

“Joining PWR offers organisations the opportunity to contribute to a rapidly growing league with increasing commercial value, an expanding audience base, and a strategic ambition to become the world’s most competitive women’s rugby competition,” the submission document read.

“This phase invites organisations to submit interest in potential inclusion within the competition structure in future seasons, including the possibility for new organisations to become shareholders in the league.”