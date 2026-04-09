Exclusive: London Broncos shelve plans for match at Twickenham Stoop

London Broncos have shelved plans for a game at Harlequins’ Stoop

London Broncos have put plans to host a rugby league game at Harlequins’ Stoop on the backburner, City AM understands.

The capital’s premier rugby league team had planned to take on Featherstone Rovers at the 15,000-capacity rugby union stadium in Twickenham but their planned opponents were unable to compete in this year’s Betfred Championship due to financial difficulties.

Then the side, who were acquired last year by an Australian consortium led by Brisbane Broncos legend Darren Lockyer, hoped to take a Challenge Cup match to the south west London venue but were knocked out of the competition at their Cherry Red Records Stadium in Wimbledon.

City AM understands that the Broncos have now ditched those plans for the time being, though not necessarily for the long-term as they focus on getting promoted to the Super League.

The Broncos have previously enjoyed two spells at the Stoop, prior to the takeover, while the London arena has hosted other teams besides usual residents Harlequins and has staged other sports such as field hockey.

London Broncos in promotion push

London Broncos have won all seven of their Betfred Championship matches this far, with a points difference of 341. They’re level on points with Doncaster in the 20-team second tier, having played one match fewer than their rivals.

It comes as the top flight Super League faces investment talks from its Australian equivalent, the NRL.

The two dominant rugby league markets could merge commercially should the owners of the NRL take a stake in Super League; talks are ongoing with many teams positive about the potential for the game.

The lack of a match at the Stoop will come as a financial hit to Harlequins, who were knocked out of the Investec Champions Cup last weekend in an all-English tie with Sale Sharks.

The London rugby union team stages two of its Prem Rugby matches across the road at Allianz Stadium, drawing over 120,000 fans between the two fixtures.