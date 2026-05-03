Wizz air urges Brits to ‘book with confidence’ despite rising fuel fears

the UK government prepares the public for possible disruption

Wizz Air has moved to reassure passengers its summer schedule will run as planned, as concerns mount over potential flight disruption linked to the Middle East conflict.

The budget carrier said its operations remain “fully stable and unaffected”, despite warnings from ministers that jet fuel shortages could impact travel during the peak holiday season.

A Wizz Air spokesperson said: “The airline confirms that it will continue to operate its full summer schedule”.

“Wizz Air does not anticipate any disruption related to fuel supply and is working closely with its partners to ensure seamless operations.”

The comments come as the UK government prepares the public for possible disruption, with transport secretary Heidi Alexander expected to warn that cancellations could hit summer holidays as fuel supply risks intensify.

Ministers are drawing up contingency plans, including allowing airlines to consolidate flights and adjust schedules in advance to manage fuel use more efficiently.

Airlines diverge as disruption fears grow

Other carriers, however, have taken a more cautious approach.

Read more Airlines face five-week cliff edge before fuel shortages could ground flights

According to The Times, airlines are being given flexibility to cut or combine flights this summer to reduce fuel consumption, a move designed to avoid last-minute cancellations but which could still mean fewer departures.

Lufthansa has announced plans to cut around 20,000 flights, while carriers such as Virgin Atlantic and British Airways have warned of higher ticket prices driven by rising fuel costs.

Research from Allianz Trade found Britain is among Europe’s most vulnerable markets due to its reliance on imported jet fuel, much of which is affected by disruption in the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite this, Wizz Air said customers can “book with confidence”, highlighting its network of UK departures and commitment to maintaining low fares and reliability through its “Customer First Compass” strategy.

The airline’s stance contrasts with more mixed signals across the sector.

Its chief executive József Váradi has previously warned that while Europe is unlikely to run out of fuel entirely, shortages could create a “complete mess” if supply becomes uneven across airports.

At the same time, he suggested short-haul fares could fall in the near term as airlines try to stimulate demand amid economic uncertainty and passenger hesitancy.