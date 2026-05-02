UK at ‘greatest risk’ of jet fuel shortage as flights to be cancelled

Virgin could hike flight prices due to jet fuel shortages.

Ministers are set to warn the British public that flight cancellations will hit summer holiday plans as new research suggested that the UK is more exposed to jet fuel shortages than other European countries.

Heidi Alexander, the transport secretary, is set to tell Brits that there could be flight cancellations this year as she will talk up staycations, according to The Times.

Her warnings will follow a prompt by Sir Keir Starmer that people would have to consider changing “where they go on holiday”.

Trade experts have warned that the supply of kerosene was set to be hit by disruptions across the Strait of Hormuz.

Michael O’Leary, the boss of Ryanair, Europe’s biggest airline, said rivals were “desperately” searching for flights to cancel.

Some airlines have reportedly said that the UK could escape some of the worst effects of jet fuel shortages due to obtaining supplies from other countries.

UK is ‘particularly vulnerable’ to jet fuel shortages

But research by Allianz Trade found the UK had Europe’s “most structurally exposed markets to jet-fuel shortages”.

Read more Jet fuel crisis sparks rush for travel insurance as airlines warn of Summer cancellations

It said its heavy reliance on imports, albeit from countries outside of the Middle East, would leave the UK “particularly vulnerable” to supply shocks.

“The UK, Germany, France and Italy show the largest shortfalls, underscoring their reliance on external supply to meet aviation demand,” trade experts said.

“European aviation activity is indirectly exposed not only to global oil price dynamics but also to geopolitical and logistical risks along key supply routes, reinforcing the region’s dependence on external refining hubs for a fuel that is essential to long-haul connectivity.”

The worst effects of flight disruption could come in late June and July, near the peak of summer travel.

Ministers may be looking to discourage Britons from taking long-haul flights in contingency plans being drawn up, according to reports.

Lufthansa Group has announced it will cancel 20,000 flights over the next six months while Virgin Atlantic added a fuel surcharge and British Airways has warned of “pricing adjustments” to tickets.

Airlines UK, the trade body, said: “UK airlines continue to operate normally and are not experiencing issues with jet fuel supply.”