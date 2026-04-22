Hollywood consortium revives bid for Cardiff after Ospreys owners’ deal fails

A deal for the owners of Ospreys to buy Cardiff Rugby has collapsed

A Hollywood-backed consortium is ready to revive its bid to buy Cardiff Rugby and “do a Wrexham” after the collapse of Ospreys owner Y11 Sports & Media’s takeover, City AM understands.

Y11’s bid to buy Cardiff from the Welsh Rugby Union was officially called off today after three months of talks, with the WRU saying it will retain ownership “for now”.

A rival bid from the Hollywood consortium, fronted by former Cardiff director Martyn Ryan and also featuring Rhino Rugby CEO Reg Clark, was also given serious consideration by the WRU.

Its members are believed to remain extremely keen to buy Cardiff and have engaged bankers from Rothschild to represent them in talks aimed at reopening the sale process.

The consortium includes noted producers Mark Williams, Gareth West and Niels Juul, whose credits include blockbusters such as The Irishman and Ferrari, and hit TV show Ozark.

Their plan is to make a docuseries about Cardiff Rugby, just as Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac did with their wildly successful project to transform Wrexham’s footballing fortunes.

The consortium did not comment when approached.

The WRU’s sale of Cardiff was being considered alongside proposals to cut the number of professional teams in Wales from four to three but that plan has been shelved.

Had the Y11 bid progressed, that could have seen Ospreys dissolved or merged with Scarlets, but it is expected that Ospreys will now continue for at least the next two years.

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“We know we need to move to three clubs, nothing has changed there, for both financial and performance reasons and so we can invest in the right way in our pathway to ensure the future of the game,” said WRU CEO Abi Tierney.

“But this move brings stability to the system where it is needed and a calmness and assuredness to our plans for the future.

“Y11 presented the best bid for Cardiff Rugby but the WRU has ultimately concluded that it is in the best interests of Welsh rugby for Cardiff Rugby to remain under WRU ownership for now.”

Welsh rugby turbulence

It comes during a period of intense turbulence at the WRU, which has seen both chair Richard Collier-Keywood and Professional Rugby Board chair Malcolm Wall step down.

In addition to backlash over the plans to cut the number of teams, they faced criticism over the men’s national team’s dire results, including a record 12-game losing streak.

Y11 was granted a 60-day period of exclusivity in January to conclude a deal for Cardiff which was extended by a further 30 days but is due to expire today.

In a twist, Cardiff are set to face Ospreys in the United Rugby Championship on Friday as they look to clinch a top-eight finish in the table and reach the play-offs.

“The uncertainty [has not] gone away but it’s I think almost something we have got used to, so we just crack on,” said Cardiff head coach Corniel van Zyl this week.