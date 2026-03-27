Collier-Keywood WRU career decision welcomed by critics

Richard Collier-Keywood's WRU tenure endings has been welcomed by critics

News that Welsh Rugby Union chair Richard Collier-Keywood will not look to serve another term has been welcomed by his critics.

Collier-Keywood has been at the centre of criticism over plans for Welsh rugby’s governing body, the WRU, to cut the number of professional domestic teams from four to three, alongside the organisation’s chief executive Abi Tierney.

Collier-Keywood was facing a vote of no confidence next month after an EGM was called in the wake of the Welsh rugby chaos, but will now stand down in July regardless of the outcome of that vote.

Rob Regan, the man behind plans to spearhead independent change across the WRU, welcomed the news, and told City AM that he is “pleased that Collier-Keywood has taken proactive steps to end his tenure. He took on a new role in very difficult and challenging circumstances.

“It will be great to see an open and transparent process to appoint the next chair.

“Our hope is that the WRU continues to engage positively with the work we have done and create a more transparent and collaborative environment.”

Fresh start after Collier-Keywood?

The national team ended a gruesome run of Six Nations defeats earlier this month, beating Italy in a match that still handed them the wooden spoon.

But the WRU faces a legal challenge from Llanelli region Scarlets, as well as high court issues regarding the sale of Cardiff Rugby to Y11, the private fund that already owns fellow region Ospreys.

“We would like to see them pause the contraction of the regional game, publish the detailed stress tested proposals to shrink the game in Wales to allow for a short period of proper scrutiny,” Regan, formerly of national stadium sponsor Principality, added.

“We want to protect pathways, community clubs and local economies. We believe Wales is best served by four regions but not in the existing governance and commercial frameworks.

“We will continue to co create alternative plans and are starting to build up more detailed and costed proposals that we hope the WRU are open to considering.”