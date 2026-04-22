Exclusive: Sticking points remain in NRL discussions with Super League

Sticking points remain in negotiations between the NRL and Super League

Sticking points remain between the NRL and Super League as negotiations surrounding a potential investment into English rugby league continue, City AM understands.

The world’s two major domestic rugby league competitions could be forged together through investment from the Australian NRL into the English Super League.

But sources with knowledge of the discussions said that while there appears to be a “strong appetite” both here and Down Under, “details need to be worked through” before any potential deal is finalised.

The proposed deal would see the NRL take a stake in the English league and look to demand an independent commissary body run the game in the northern hemisphere, which next year could include a London Broncos team owned by Australian rugby league legend Darren Lockyer and his consortium.

It comes as the managing director of RL Commercial Rhodri Jones was this week appointed the interim chief executive of the Rugby Football League, the sport’s governing body, as the hunt for a permanent individual remains ongoing.

NRL and Super League negotiations ongoing

Jones said: “It’s a privilege to step into this role at such an important moment for the sport. The 2026 season has started strongly and that momentum must continue.

“I’m focused on providing stability, supporting our stakeholders and teams, and ensuring we continue to deliver for our fans, partners and wider community, whilst the search process for the new permanent CEO of the RFL concludes.”

The Broncos, who are top of the second-tier Betfred Championship and favourites to be promoted to the Super League, have backed the proposed investment into the Super League.

“We definitely back the idea of the investment,” co-owner Grant Wechsel told City AM this month, “as long as the financial improvement is there for the clubs.

“How it actually gets done, I have no idea, and I’m not going to tell the RFL or the NRL how I think they should do it, but money coming into the game and support from the biggest rugby league competition in the world makes sense if it can help grow the game in the UK.”