Deloitte enters rugby league as NRL Super League investment talks near

Rugby League chiefs have called upon Deloitte amid NRL investment talks

Rugby League chiefs have called upon Deloitte as talks over proposed NRL investment into Super League intensify.

The sport’s commercial body, RL Commercial, has appointed the global professional services provider as strategic advisors with the Big Four firm recently completing work on the sale of eight Hundred franchises to overseas investors and the ongoing search for investment into Prem Rugby.

Rhodri Jones, RL Commercial Managing Director, said: “Rugby League is strongly positioned for growth and investment, and by appointing trusted experts at Deloitte, we believe this is the right moment to secure the most advantageous outcome for the sport.

“We have been in active discussions with a number of prospective partners in recent months, and bringing Deloitte on board at this stage to provide guidance and explore opportunities in greater detail represents a prudent and professional next step.”

Deloitte enter rugby league

The bosses of Australia’s NRL league are set for talks in the United Kingdom as they near an investment in the Super League.

The investment could inject much-needed impetus into the Super League, which is attracting fans but is suffering on the media rights front.

“Following significant growth within the sport in recent years, including the recent expansion to 14 teams in the Men’s Betfred Super League,” a statement read, “a record breaking 2025 season with more than 1.62m fans attending matches attendance, strong average broadcast viewership (+52 per cent) and digital growth (+68 per cent), the two commercial teams will pick up on existing conversations already taking place in the market, as well as explore any additional avenues to support the sports growth ambitions and potential.”

The Super League could expand further, with other options – including further global matches – on the agenda across the next couple of years. London Broncos are favourites for promotion from the Championship, unbeaten after seven matches.