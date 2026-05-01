What’s on in London in May

May in London is bursting with energy, and Central London Alliance’s go-to guide is here to help you make the most of it. From hands-on workshops and thrilling sporting events to activities the whole city can enjoy, this is your monthly roundup of the very best London has to offer. Whether you’re a seasoned local or experiencing the capital for the first time, now is the perfect time to try something new and discover everything this incredible city has in store.

Activities and Performances

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo

5 – 6 May

Ballet mastery meets comedy and drag – The Trocks are back! For almost 50 years, the all-male comedy ballet company Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo have been delighting audiences of all ages at sell-out performances featuring their fabulous sense of fun and their flawless dance. Featuring a fierce repertoire of classics and modern work – including Swan Lake; Metal Garden (UK premiere); Dying Swan; Paquita – the beloved company are back at Sadler’s Wells Theatre with their sassy spoofs, daring physicality and dazzling theatrical flair.

Location: Sadler’s Wells Theatre in Angel at Rosebery Avenue, EC1R 4TN

For more information visit here.

Celebrity Organ Recital by Nicolas Berndt at St Paul’s Cathedral

7 May, 6:30pm

Every year, some of the world’s finest organists come to St Paul’s to play the world-famous Grand Organ in a series of recitals. This year’s theme is ‘Legacy of Legends’, and they will be starting with a classic – the legendary composer and teacher J. S. Bach. Under Sir Christopher Wren’s iconic Dome, Nicolas Berndt will give a recital honouring Bach’s legacy, both through the composer’s own works as well as other original works inspired by his music.

Location: St Paul’s Cathedral, EC4M 8AD

For more information and to book visit here.

Family Days at Guildhall Art Gallery

9 May and 27 May

Enjoy twice the family fun at Guildhall Art Gallery this May. Second Saturday (9 May) offers relaxed, drop-in creative activities, storytelling, and play inspired by the Gallery’s collections, while the Half-Term Family Day (27 May) transforms the whole building with hands-on arts, crafts, and performances for children and their grown-ups.

Location: Guildhall Art Gallery at Guildhall Yard, EC2V 5AE

For more information visit here.

A Court of Paper – Documentary Theatre

13 May

A powerful documentary theatre performance responding to newly released archives on Dutch collaboration during the Second World War. Blending personal family histories with multimedia, live translation, and audience participation, ‘A Court of Paper’ invites audiences to confront hidden histories and consider how the past shapes the present.

Location: The Dutch Centre at 7 Austin Friars, EC2N 2HA

For more information visit here.

Exhibitions and Workshops

(Extra)ordinary: an exhibition by Darcey Fleming

Now – 31 July

Darcey Fleming’s first solo exhibition transforms the reception at 99 Bishopsgate with vibrant, large-scale weavings made from discarded baling twine. The work reimagines agricultural waste as bold, tactile sculpture, exploring the balance between structure, freedom, and material transformation.

Location: 99 Bishopsgate, EC2M 3XF

For more information visit here.

Gabriel Chaile in Conversation

14 May, 5:00pm – 6:30pm

Accompanying his new commission Archaeology of Memory, join Gabriel Chaile and the exhibition’s curator Carolina Jozami, as they speak to the key questions in the work, inviting conversations around the memory making and retentive potential of cultural artefacts, the agency of objects, and ways of knowing and relating to each across time and place.

Location: Whitechapel Gallery at 77-82 Whitechapel High Street, E1 7QX

For more information visit here.

Journey Through DoodleLand: A Mr Doodle Draw-Along

26 May, 11:00am – 12:30pm & 2:00pm – 3:30pm

During the workshop, Mr. Doodle, also known as Sam Cox, will discuss his artistic influences, take part in a Q&A, and demonstrate a live “draw along,” offering a unique real-time glimpse into his extraordinary imagination. Materials will be provided and participants will come out of the session with their own doodles.

This workshop is aimed at children aged 7 and upwards. Please note that participating adults must book and pay for their own space. Non-participating adults are encouraged to purchase a museum ticket and enjoy the exhibitions while their child takes part.

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Location: The Cartoon Museum at 63 Wells Street, W1T 3PZ

For more information visit here.

Sports and Wellness

Padel at London Sports Festival

Now – 23 August, 6:00am – 10:00pm at Hay’s Galleria.

Now – 25 October, 8:00am to 8:45pm at Tower Hill Terrace.

Two of London’s most iconic padel venues are open and calling your name. Play against the legendary backdrop of the Tower of London at Tower Hill Terrace, or step inside the beautiful Hay’s Galleria on the Riverside — both welcoming players of all abilities, from first timers to seasoned pros. Evening sessions are available at both venues with lighting, equipment is provided and each location is wheelchair-accessible.

Also, a Rise and Rally offer is now available for those interested in playing padel at Hay’s Galleria on either Saturday or Sunday mornings from 6:00am to 8:00am. Over a 30% discount will be added at checkout.

Location: Hay’s Galleria at 1 Battle Bridge Lane, SE1 2HD

To book the Hay’s court visit here.

Location: Tower Hill Terrace, EC3N 4EETo book the Tower Hill Terrace court visit here.

Pickleball Extension at St James’s Park (Palmer Street)

Now – 17 May, 8:00am to 8:45pm

Pickleball

London’s love for pickleball is growing and now you can be part of it. The London Sports Festival pickleball court, brought to you by Central London Alliance, is open and ready to welcome players of all abilities. The venue is indoors, fully wheelchair-accessible and fully equipped. It’s perfect for everything from a fun catch-up with friends to memorable corporate events.

Location: St. James’s Park (Palmer Street), SW1H 0AA

To book your spot visit here.

Padel Table Tennis at St Paul’s Cathedral Churchyard

Now – 4 June, 8:00am to 8:00pm

Padel table tennis has taken over the breathtaking St Paul’s Cathedral Churchyard and the result is something truly special. This magnificent historic landmark is now the proud home of one of London’s most talked-about emerging sports. Play off the walls, soak up the incredible atmosphere with friends and be completely hooked on a fresh and exciting twist on a much-loved classic, all against one of the most iconic skylines the city has to offer.

Up to 4 players per session. All equipment provided.

Location: St. Paul’s Cathedral Churchyard, EC4M 8AD

To book your spot visit here.

Rooftop Yoga at The Skyline London

16 May, 9:30am to 11:00am

Elevate your wellness routine with rooftop yoga overlooking the Tower of London, the Thames and Tower Bridge. These classes are designed to help you connect with your body, breath and mind, and to create a sense of inner peace and harmony that you can carry with you throughout your day. Post-flow, enjoy a nutritious social brunch with fellow yogis, the perfect way to refuel, unwind, and soak in the iconic skyline.

Location: The Skyline London at 100 Minories London EC3N 1LA

Book your spot today.

Taster 3×3 Basketball

26 May, 1:00pm – 7:00pm

London Sports Festival is bringing the energy of 3×3 basketball to the city this May, uniting workers, residents and visitors in a celebration of the world’s fastest growing urban sport. Mark your calendars for 26 May, this unmissable one-day event promises something for everyone – from competitive play and corporate challenges to free wheelchair basketball taster sessions and pay-and-play options for private use.

Enjoy this one-day event with free giveaways and an electric atmosphere, the perfect opportunity to experience the fast-paced excitement of 3×3 basketball while connecting with a vibrant community ahead of what’s set to be a landmark summer of sport in London.

Location: Paternoster Square, EC4M 7DXBookings are now open, book your spot here.









