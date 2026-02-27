London Broncos signs deal with Australian fintech OFX

London Broncos have expanded their sponsor roster with OFX

London Broncos have expanded their sponsorship portfolio, signing a deal with global financial operations company OFX.

It comes as London Broncos, the only major English rugby league club south of the sport’s northern heartlands, seek promotion to the Super League having been acquired by an Australian consortium fronted by former Brisbane Broncos legend Darren Lockyer.

The Australian fintech firm joins a roster of sponsors that includes Cash Converters, Reebok and Aura Mining.

The deal will see OFX feature around London Broncos’ Cherry Red Records Stadium – otherwise known as AFC Wimbledon’s Plough Lane – and the training facilities – at Hazlewood, the former home of London Irish.

Grant Wechsel, co-owner of the Broncos, said: “This partnership comes at a pivotal time for the London Broncos as we continue to build a sustainable, globally connected club.

“OFX brings proven expertise in managing international financial operations, and their platform will give us greater confidence, transparency and efficiency as we grow.”

Added OFX’s Maeve McMahon: “We’re proud to partner with the London Broncos as they enter a new era of international operations.

“With the London Broncos now working across Australia and the UK, our OFX teams will be right there with them – delivering expertise and support on both sides of the world.

“This partnership is a strong demonstration of OFX’s global reach and our commitment to helping clients move money and manage business seamlessly across borders.”

The partnership begins this weekend at the Cherry Red Records Stadium, where London Broncos will take on North Wales Crusaders in the Betfred Championship.

Broncos sit top of the second tier of English rugby league on three wins from their opening three matches. Five other teams have the same number of points as the team from the capital but each of them have played an additional match.

North Wales Crusaders are 10th in the 20-team Championship.