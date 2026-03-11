Toulouse minority owner: Prem Rugby franchising ‘very exciting’

A ringfenced Prem Rugby should be seen as an exciting prospect that could one day chase down the powerhouse Top 14 league, according to a co-owner of six-time Investec Champions Cup winners Toulouse.

The RFU Council voted through measures last month that ended automatic promotion and relegation from Prem Rugby to the second-tier Champ. It is a move that brings the English top flight in line with the United Rugby Championship, leaving the French Top 14 the only major league with the risk of the drop.

And Bruno Cheval, one of a number of individuals with minority shareholdings in the reigning Top 14 champions, speaking independently from the famous French club, says it makes the league attractive to investors.

“The turn that the Prem just took with becoming a closed league is very exciting, [and] very interesting to me, because I think sports in general in Europe are underdeveloped, undermonetised because there’s this risk of relegation,” he said.

“And when you have the risk of being relegated, it’s much more difficult to invest in a club. I see it on the positive side.

“After that, you have to make sure that all games remain relevant, because when you start having closed leagues, obviously some teams might say it doesn’t matter if we lose.”

Prem Rugby interesting

Asked whether changes made in the English game could lead to a situation whereby the Prem closes the gap to the Top 14, Cheval, a financial trader, said he does “not see why not”.

“Where rugby is at now, I think there’s great potential for development,” he added. “We see it also with Red Bull investing in Newcastle. I think those guys are very smart people. If they invest in rugby it’s that they see something that maybe most people don’t see.

“The closed league will help with investment. If you have the money, if you can stabilise the finances of the club, then you can build the product – and if you build the product then there’s more engagement and probably more viewership on TV.”