Automatic promotion and relegation from Prem Rugby scrapped

Automatic promotion and relegation from Prem Rugby has been scrapped

Automatic promotion and relegation from Prem Rugby has been scrapped after a crunch RFU Council vote on Friday.

Yo-yoing between English rugby’s top flight Prem Rugby and the second tier Champ Rugby will be halted, with expansion teams admitted into the highest form of domestic rugby in England on a case-by-case basis.

In what many believe will lead to the full franchising of Prem Rugby clubs, the move is hoped to provide “greater certainty for clubs and investors, strengthens long-term planning, maintains competitive integrity and protects player welfare”, according to a joint statement released by the RFU, Prem Rugby, PWR, Champ Rugby and RPA.

A new Expansion Review Group will assess potential new teams, with Birmingham City owners Knighthead Capital reportedly keen on a team, while an expansion to 12 teams is targeted by the start of the 2029-30 season.

Also inserted into the new agreement is a “tapered funding mechanism reducing RFU payments to Prem Rugby, linked to commercial growth”.

Prem Rugby shift

RFU chief Bill Sweeney said: “We recognise that moving away from a traditional system of automatic promotion and relegation represents a significant change.

“However, it is equally clear that the professional game must evolve if it is to thrive. The previous structure was not delivering the financial stability, investment confidence or wider system benefits the game now requires.

“This reform is about safeguarding the future – creating a model that is ambitious, sustainable and capable of supporting the whole rugby community, from the grassroots to the international stage.”

Added Simon Gillham of the Champ Board: “The Champ Board and clubs have welcomed the chance to contribute to the development of this proposal. We see great promise in the direction set out and are committed to helping make it a success.

“This process has been and is a new opportunity for all England rugby’s leading stakeholders to work together collaboratively. We look forward to working closely with the RFU and Men’s Professional Rugby Board in the weeks and months ahead to resolve outstanding critical issues impacting the Champ, including governance, funding, jeopardy and aspiration.”