Bath sell-out bright spark as Champions Cup attendances fall

Bath Rugby’s return to the Champions Cup saw the only sell-out for English team

Bath Rugby’s return to the top flight Investec Champions Cup saw the only sell-out for an English team across the intercontinental competition.

A packed Recreation Ground saw the West Country side beat Saracens and earn a spot in the quarter-finals for the first time since the single-legged round of 16 was reintroduced in the 2022-23 season.

Their last eight opponents, Northampton Saints, saw a couple of hundred more fans watch their last 16 victory over French Top 14 side Castres compared to last year’s equivalent fixture, but the attendance was 1,500 down on a sell-out capacity in the 2023-24 season.

Harlequins, the third and final English team to host a fixture at the weekend, saw their attendance fall from 12,852 when they last hosted a round of 16 tie in 2024 to 7,515 this year.

The last 16 phase of the Champions Cup falling on Easter weekend has been cited for the lack of enthusiasm across Prem Rugby teams, but repeat fixtures and same-league ties are unlikely to have helped too.

Toulon saw a dip in attendance versus the figure they achieved last season, but Glasgow maintained their sell-out status; albeit their Scotstoun arena holds just 7,321 fans.

Champions Cup slump?

Bordeaux, hosting their third consecutive round of 16 tie, have seen steady increases since they drew in 28,000 fans in 2024. Last year that rose to 32,000 and on Sunday it was just shy of 33,000.

Only two clubs have hosted home round of 16 matches since the single-legged fixtures returned in 2023: French giants Toulouse and Irish stalwarts Leinster, who both won at the weekend.

Toulouse’s attendance of 31,541 was similar to last year’s gate but down on 2023’s 32,000 at Stadium de Toulouse; in 2024 the side used their traditional rugby home, Stade Ernest-Wallon, and drew a capacity crowd.

Leinster hosts their knockout matches at the international-standard Aviva Stadium, but saw attendances this weekend – 21,491 – well down on last year’s 55,627, 2024’s 40,775 and 2023’s 51,700.

Overall attendances were down from a combined 185,132 last season to 143,058 this year.