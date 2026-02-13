Revolut ventures into Premier League with Manchester City deal

Fintech giant Revolut has ventured into the Premier League, signing a deal with Manchester City.

The deal builds on an existing partnership with Manchester City Women, and will see Revolut’s logo appear below shirt numbers on the back of Pep Guardiola’s team’s shirts for the club’s cup competitions, starting at this year’s Carabao Cup final against Arsenal.

The London-born digital lender will become a global partner of the club as Revolut enhances a sporting portfolio that includes the NBA, Audi’s Formula 1 team, Serie A club Como 1907 and rugby team Toulouse.

“Peter Laundy, senior vice president of partnerships at City Football Group, said: “Since early 2025 – when Revolut marked their first investment in women’s football by becoming a partner of Manchester City Women – we have enjoyed working together to deliver special moments for our fans and Revolut customers.

“We’re incredibly proud to have expanded that relationship today and be the chosen partner for Revolut as the brand looks towards men’s football. Through this collaboration and the integration of Revolut expertise and technology, we’ll look to improve fan experience and operations and offer unique opportunities for future engagement with the Club.”

Manchester City’s partnership roster is led by Etihad Airways – both of which are owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi – with Puma alongside them. A three-year deal with OKX announced in 2023 is due to conclude this season with an extension yet to be announced.

Antoine Le Nel, chief marketing and growth oﬃcer at Revolut, said: “We’re incredibly proud to become the oﬃcial back of shirt partner of Manchester City men’s and women’s first teams. Both Revolut and Manchester City are built on a shared DNA of high performance, infinite ambition and a desire to go where others have never gone before – and that’s why it makes sense to expand our partnership.

“We aren’t just putting our logo on a shirt; we’re integrating Revolut into the heart of fan experiences at the club, ensuring City fans enjoy the same fast, seamless and rewarding interaction with their football club as they do with their ﬁnances.”