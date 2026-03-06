Chelsea reveal first ever back-of-shirt sponsor – but it could last just one game

TMGM will appear on the back of Chelsea's shirts in the FA Cup

Chelsea have unveiled a second new kit sponsor in as many weeks after agreeing a deal for trading platform TMGM to appear on the back of their shirts.

The deal is an expansion of the club’s partnership with the Australian company, which has been Chelsea’s official regional forex and CFD trading partner in Asia-Pacific since 2023.

TMGM will only appear on the back of players’ shirts, below their numbers, in the FA Cup as Premier League rules do not permit sponsors to take that space.

As such, the arrangement could last just one match if Chelsea fail to navigate tomorrow’s fifth-round tie at Hollywood-backed Championship outfit Wrexham.

It comes two weeks after Swedish-based AI firm IFS was named front-of-shirt sponsor for the rest of the season.

“Our partnership with TMGM is rooted in the shared values of excellence, ambition, and innovation that define both brands,” said Chelsea’s head of partnerships John Rogers.

“We are delighted to extend our already successful relationship by including TMGM on the back of our men’s shirts in the FA Cup competition this season; another example of harnessing the club’s global reach to drive further awareness and value for TMGM in a dynamic and meaningful way.”

Chelsea TMGM deal follows IFS agreement

Chelsea’s decision to upgrade their deal with TMGM and sign up IFS deep into the campaign follow a fruitless search for new partners to take the shirt sponsorships.

The club began the season without a front-of-shirt partner for the third year in a row and have again opted for short-term agreements in lieu of more lucrative contracts.

“Chelsea Football Club represents one of the most iconic and globally recognised brands in football, and we are proud to deepen our partnership through this FA Cup campaign,” said TMGM’s chief commercial officer Nick Yang.

“Being visible on the back of the men’s shirts for this season’s competition marks an exciting milestone for TMGM and reflects the strength of our collaboration since 2023.

“From fan experiences such as The Famous CFC event in Bangkok to future activations across the Asia-Pacific region, our partnership is focused on creating meaningful moments that bring supporters closer to the club while continuing to grow the TMGM brand globally.”

TMGM is Chelsea’s first ever back-of-shirt sponsor. While Premier League clubs are permitted to sell back-of-shirt sponsorship in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, most leave it blank to remain consistent with their regular kit.

Manchester United were a notable exception, using the space to promote main partner Qualcomm’s Copilot+ PC range of laptops.

But the arrangement proved short-lived, appearing on United shirts just twice as they crashed out both domestic cup competitions at the first opportunity.