Premier League clubs face unlicensed gambling firms ban

Premier League clubs could be banned from being sponsored by a plethora of betting firms as the government looks to crack down on illegal gambling.

Despite a voluntary move by Premier League clubs to remove gambling and casino sponsors from the front of shirts from next season, those brands can move to sleeves and maintain their presence in the English top flight.

But rules surrounding which brands will be able to operate in the Premier League may change, with the government planning a consultation which proposes a ban on any operator that’s unlicensed in Britain.

Culture secretary Lisa Nandy said: “When placing a bet on the big match, fans deserve to know the sites they’re using are properly regulated, with the right protections in place.

“It’s not right that unlicensed gambling operators can sponsor some of our biggest football clubs, raising their profile and potentially drawing fans towards sites that don’t meet our regulatory standards.”

Premier League scrutiny

Over half of the Premier League’s 20 clubs currently have gambling sponsors, with a number of those based overseas.

The likes of Aston Villa and Brentford are sponsored by Betano and Hollywoodbets. Burnley (96.com), Crystal Palace (Net88), Everton (Stake.com), and Fulham (Sbotop) are all headlined by betting and gambling ads.

Bournemouth is currently branded with bj88 but this will be replaced by stadium sponsor Vitality ahead of next season.

Nottingham Forest (Bally’s), Sunderland (W88), West Ham (BoyleSports) and Wolves (Debet) complete the list of gambling clubs.

But the ban from front-of-shirt sponsorship does not stop these brands from moving to sleeves or other assets at each club, with BoyleSports chief Vlad Kaltenieks telling City AM last year that bookmakers will not desert football over the Premier League ban.

Gambling minister Baroness Twycross said: “We know the real harm that unregulated gambling can cause, exploiting vulnerable people and leaving consumers without the protections they deserve.

“This consultation, alongside the work of our Illegal Gambling Taskforce, shows how seriously this government is taking the issue. We will not hesitate to act where we see people being put at risk.”