FA Cup Predictions Round 4 - Place Bets on the FA Cup

The fourth round of the FA Cup takes place this weekend, with the Premier League taking a short hiatus. Manchester United and Tottenham are no longer involved, but there are plenty of other spicy ties to look forward to. Here, we take a look at the pick of the games and offer some predictions!

Friday 13th February

Hull v Chelsea (7.45 pm)

It will be an emotional night for Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior as he returns to a club he represented as a player and a manager – and where his grandmother was a season-ticket holder. The FA Cup represents Chelsea’s best hope of silverware this season, and the visitors are likely to go with a strong line-up against the Championship high-fliers.

Hull sit fourth in the second tier despite last weekend’s home defeat by Bristol City – their first loss in seven games. The Tigers have won just one of their last 35 games against Chelsea in all competitions, and we can’t see that dismal record improving.

Prediction: Hull 0-2 Chelsea

Saturday 14th February

Burton Albion v West Ham (12.15 pm)

This is a horrible tie for West Ham and manager Nuno Espirito Santo. All the focus has been on preserving the club’s Premier League status, and three wins and a draw in their last five games have given them a fighting chance. What they don’t want is to lose momentum with a shock cup exit.

Burton’s compact Pirelli Stadium is tailor-made for giant-killing, and they will fancy their chances, particularly if Nuno makes several changes. Burton are fourth bottom of League One after a five-match winless run, but we can see this one going beyond the 90 minutes.

Prediction: Burton 1-1 West Ham

Manchester City v Salford (3 pm)

City host Salford in the FA Cup for the second year running after their 8-0 hammering of the League Two side in January 2025. And having beaten Exeter City 10-1 in the previous round, it could be another goal-laden afternoon at the Etihad.

Salford will be encouraged by City boss Pep Guardiola admitting his players were “exhausted” after the midweek win over Fulham, and he is likely to make household changes for this local joust. Salford have not played since last Thursday when they were beaten 1-0 at windswept Accrington.

Prediction: Manchester City 5-0 Salford

Aston Villa v Newcastle (5.45 pm)

The tie of the round with these two clubs having won the FA Cup 13 times between them. Villa go in as favourites based on their Premier League position – Wednesday night’s 1-0 defeat of Brighton saw Unai Emery’s men maintain third place behind Manchester City and Arsenal.

Newcastle were also victorious in midweek with a 2-1 triumph at Tottenham that prompted the end for Thomas Frank. It was their first win in six games and eased the pressure on boss Eddie Howe.

Howe’s team selection will be interesting given they make the long trip to Qarabag for the first leg of their Champions League playoff in midweek.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Newcastle

Liverpool v Brighton (8 pm)

Brighton’s 2-1 win at Manchester United in the previous round was their only success in the last seven games, with the Seagulls’ seemingly annual progress stalling. Fabian Hurzeler could do with a good cup run to take the focus off what is turning into a disappointing Premier League campaign.

The same can be said for Liverpool, although last night’s 1-0 win at Sunderland was another reminder of their quality. Liverpool haven’t always sparkled this season, but they remain formidable on their day.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Brighton

Sunday 15th February

Arsenal v Wigan (4.30 pm)

Much has been made of Mikel Arteta’s record of one trophy across his six-year tenure at the Emirates – the 2020 FA Cup. But that damning statistic could be about to change quite dramatically. Already in the EFL Cup final against Manchester City, the Gunners are also in a strong position in the Premier League and the Champions League. The FA Cup is another wonderful opportunity, and a tie with League One strugglers Wigan should hold no fear. Instead, it should be another chance for Arteta to rotate his squad and give fringe players the chance to impress.

Wigan will arrive in North London without a full-time manager following the sacking of Ryan Lowe. Glenn Whelan and Graham Barrow took the team for the midweek defeat to Reading, and this looks like a nightmare assignment for the Lancashire club.

Prediction: Arsenal 6-0 Wigan

Monday 16th February

Macclesfield v Brentford (7.30 pm)

Macclesfield were the story of round three, thanks to their stunning defeat of title holders Crystal Palace, and they have the chance of another giant-killing act against Brentford. John Rooney’s men were deserving winners against Palace, and they have continued their fine form in the National League North with five wins from their last six.

However, it is a big ask for the sixth-tier side to produce another miracle. Brentford have been one of the surprises of the Premier League season, with Keith Andrews proving a more than capable successor to Thomas Frank. The biggest threat to the Bees is Macclesfield’s plastic pitch, which can prove a leveller.

Prediction: Macclesfield 0-3 Brentford

