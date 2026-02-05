Premier League Predictions: Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United march on, but Liverpool is beaten

EPL Betting Predictions for February - EPL Gameweek 25 Forecast

Arsenal’s grip on the Premier League leadership tightened last weekend, and there is a growing sense that this could finally be the Gunners’ year. Week 25 could have significant ramifications in the title race with the closest challengers, Manchester City and Aston Villa, facing difficult away games. Here, we analyse all of the weekend fixtures and offer our predictions.

Friday 6th February

Leeds v Nottingham Forest (8 pm)

The schedule starts with a vitally important game towards the foot of the table. Leeds and Nottingham Forest occupy the final two spots outside the relegation zone, six points clear of third-bottom West Ham. But with the Hammers finally showing like they are capable of picking up points, this is a must-not-lose game for both teams.

Leeds have shown better form over recent weeks, although they were hopelessly outclassed by Arsenal last weekend. They need to shift that result to one side sharpish against a Forest team that battled hard with 10 men to gain a point against fellow strugglers Crystal Palace last time out. Elland Road will be bouncing with so much at stake.

Prediction: Leeds 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Saturday 7th February

Manchester United v Tottenham (12.30 pm)

The United juggernaut under Michael Carrick shows no sign of slowing down – last weekend’s injury-time victory over Fulham was just another example of the renewed belief swirling through a squad free from the shackles imposed by Ruben Amorim. A win here would move them three points behind Manchester City for at least 28 hours.

Spurs’ PR machine has been in full flow this week, sporting director Johan Lange was dragged in front of the cameras to put a positive spin on a disappointing end to the transfer window. Their form can be viewed in two ways: unbeaten in 4 in all competitions, or without a league win since 2025. They showed fight against City last weekend, but will need that from the off at Old Trafford.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham

Arsenal v Sunderland (3 pm)

The Gunners are still fighting on four fronts following their EFL Cup semi-final win over Chelsea in midweek. It wasn’t always pretty, but Mikel Arteta will not care a jot. Sunderland at home appears a routine assignment for Arsenal despite the Wearsiders’ impressive return to the top flight. The hosts will be without the injured Mikel Merino and Bukayo Saka, but the depth of their squad means they are unlikely to be missed.

Sunderland’s win over Burnley on Monday means even the most pessimistic supporter can look forward to another season in the top flight with an element of certainty. But they won’t pick up anything here.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Sunderland

Bournemouth v Aston Villa (3 pm)

Three wins and a draw from four league games have moved Bournemouth back into the safety of mid-table, and they will fancy their chances of claiming the scalp of third-placed Villa. The Cherries beat Liverpool in their last outing at the Vitality Stadium, and this is a tricky fixture for a Villa team unable to beat 10-man Brentford last Sunday. The visitors have several key midfielders missing, and that could be crucial.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-1 Aston Villa

Burnley v West Ham (3 pm)

Burnley were abject at the Stadium of Light on Monday night. Even those within the club would have known deep down that relegation was inevitable this season, but this has been another year of misery at Turf Moor. They can still go down with a fight, though, and boss Scott Parker will be hoping his players show a positive response against West Ham.

For the Hammers, this is a wonderful opportunity to edge closer to those teams above them. They couldn’t back up wins over Spurs and Sunderland against Chelsea last weekend, but the manner of their first-half display at Stamford Bridge showed enough to suggest they are trending in the right direction.

Prediction: Burnley 0-2 West Ham

Fulham v Everton (3 pm)

Two teams hoping for a strong finish to give themselves a chance of European football clash at Craven Cottage. Everton have not lost in the league for over a month, but required a last-gasp goal at Brighton last weekend to preserve that record. Fulham were hard-luck losers at Manchester United. On the face of it, there is little to separate them, so we won’t!

Prediction: Fulham 1-1 Everton

Wolves v Chelsea (3 pm)

Wolves’ mini-revival has run out of steam, and they will play Championship football next season. The acquisitions of Adam Armstrong and Angel Gomes suggest those at Molineux have already started planning for a rebuild.

Chelsea start the weekend in fifth, but questions remain about their approach after the cup defeat at Arsenal. To most rational observers, it seemed sensible even if the outcome was not what Liam Rosenior had hoped for. They will have the opportunity to be more attacking at the weekend, and for the players to flourish.

Prediction: Wolves 1-3 Chelsea

Newcastle v Brentford (5.30 pm)

One look at social media would suggest the Newcastle fans have had enough of Eddie Howe. The match-going supporters would likely throw up another opinion. Either way, Howe needs wins if he is to keep the bulk on side. Question marks around Saudi ownership are growing, but the fact is that Newcastle have the fifth-highest net spend over the past five years.

Eleventh place in the Premier League is an act of underachievement. Brentford cannot be accused of underachievement. Keith Andrews’ side were impressive winners at Aston Villa last weekend, despite playing for the majority of the game with 10 men. They have the confidence to go anywhere and win.

Prediction: Newcastle 2-2 Brentford

Sunday 7th February

Brighton v Crystal Palace (2 pm)

The M23 Derby remains a slightly odd rivalry except to those involved, and there will be plenty of passion on show at the Amex. Neither side is in good form: Brighton have won once in the league since November, while Palace last tasted a domestic victory on December 7. The points matter more to the visitors, who are 15th, while Brighton sit two points and two spots better off.

Expect plenty of bluster but little quality.

Prediction: Brighton 0-0 Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Manchester City (4.30 pm)

The highlight of the weekend is reserved for the prime slot on Sunday afternoon. This is not the title battle of previous years, but there is still plenty at stake. Qualifying for the Champions League is vital for Liverpool – financially and on the pitch – while City still harbour outside hopes of catching Arsenal.

Reds boss Arne Slot has spoken of his eagerness to avenge the 3-0 hammering in the reverse fixture, and there were small signs against Newcastle last weekend that his side had regained a ruthless streak. City have lost just once in the league since November and will be confident of improving that record.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-3 Manchester City

