bet365 6 Scores Challenge 2025 – Win Free Spins or a Share of a Jackpot

bet365 6 Scores Challenge

Available to new and eligible customers at bet365, the bet365 6 Scores Challenge sees bettors in with the chance to win exclusive prizes by predicting the scores of selected matches taking place each weekend! To find out more about the challenge and how to take part, keep reading below.

T&Cs: New and eligible customers only. Max prize value shared equally if there are multiple winners. Entry to 6 Scores Challenge is separate from standard bet placement and all bet365 offers do not apply. T&Cs apply. Registration Required.

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. Registration Required. GambleAware GamStop Gambling Commission

With the bet365 6 score challenge, new and eligible customers can be in with the chance to receive cash prizes or free spins! All you need to do is predict the scores of the selected football matches, editing them up until the final game goes in-play.

Whether it is one, two, three, four, five, or six scores you guess correctly, there are rewards available for each. With one to three correct scores winning 5, 10, or 25 free spins, and four to six correct scores winning a share of £10,000, £20,000, or £250,000.

How to Claim the bet365 Scores Challenge Offer

To get yourself involved with the 6 scores challenge bet365 is promoting, simply follow these steps below, and you will be up and running, making your predictions in no time!

Click the link to head to the 6 Score Challenge. Click ‘Play Now’ and create an account with bet365. Enter all of the required details and complete any verification checks that are in place. Make your login details, including a username and password. Sign in to your account and start playing the bet365 6 Scores Challenge by placing your score predictions on the selected matches – this can be done up until the final game goes in-play. Don’t forget to save your predictions! Wait for all of the matches to conclude to see if you got any of your predictions correct. If so, any bet365 6 Scores Challenge free spins rewards you have won can be claimed on the pop-up or from the ‘My Offers’ section of your account.

bet365 6 Scores Challenge Prize List & Eligible Games

The bet365 6 Scores Challenge gives players six opportunities to win prizes, including free spins on certain slot games. We have taken a look at the 6 Scores Challenge bet365 free spins, how many can be won and how, as well as what games are eligible for players to use them on.

Prize List

One Correct Score: 5 Free Spins

5 Free Spins Two Correct Scores: 10 Free Spins

10 Free Spins Three Correct Scores: 25 Free Spins

25 Free Spins Four Correct Scores: a share of £10,000

share of £10,000 Five Correct Scores: a share of £20,000

a share of £20,000 Six Correct Scores: a share of £250,000

Eligible Games for Free Spins

Slot: Software Provider: RTP: Features: Book of Horus Bwin Party 95.5% Wilds, Scatters, FS, Bonus Games Sizzlings 7s Fortune bet365 Software 97.8% Multipliers Spin O’Reely bet365 Software 95% Stacked Wilds, Rainbow Wilds

6 Scores Challenge Fixtures: 13th – 14th of September

During the bet365 6 Scores Challenge, players will be able to make predictions on the outcome of 6 fixtures every week of the promotional period. The available fixtures will be determined by bet365 and can be found in the offer’s terms and conditions. Each bettor who claims this offer is eligible for one entry for each round of the 6 Scores Challenge. The only available market for this promotion is correct score prediction. Available matches will likely take place over the weekend each week. Users can edit their predictions up to the kick-off of the fixture.

This weekend’s fixtures included in the bet365 free spins 6 Scores Challenge are listed below. We have taken a look ahead at what punters can expect, as well as all of the key details to keep up to date with the latest scores.

Everton v Aston Villa – 1-1

Saturday 13th September – 3pm

Everton welcome Aston Villa to the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday, looking to make it three wins from their last four matches. David Moyes’s side earned a hard-fought victory in matchweek three against Wolves, winning 3-2. Unai Emery and his Villa side are still looking for their first victory this season, having lost their previous two and drawn their opening match of the season.

Bournemouth v Brighton – 3-1

Saturday 13th September – 3pm

Bournemouth host Brighton in one of Saturday’s 3pm kick-offs, aiming to build off their win against Tottenham last time out. Andoni Iraola’s side comes up against a Brighton side fresh off a 2-1 victory over Manchester City. With two sides high on confidence, this should be an entertaining tie where anything could happen.

West Ham v Tottenham – 0-2

Saturday 13th September – 5:30pm

Despite the early season struggles for West Ham United which saw them lose their two opening games, Graham Potter’s Hammers side will be looking for another positive result this time out as they welcome Tottenham to the London Stadium. Spurs last match was a defeat to Bournemouth, and Thomas Frank’s side will be looking to make amends.

Brentford v Chelsea – 0-3

Saturday 13th September – 8pm

Saturday night football sees a London derby as Brentford come up against Chelsea. Enzo Maresca’s side are unbeaten this season and will be keen to extend this run further. While Keith Andrews will be keen to get a positive result for his side following a disappointing loss to promoted Sunderland last time out.

Burnley v Liverpool – 1-3

Sunday 14th September – 2pm

Promoted Burnley hosts last season’s champions Liverpool on Sunday. Arne Slot’s side are unbeaten so far this season, looking to extend their run to four wins from four. Burnley just missed out on a point against Manchester United in their previous game, having won one and lost two of their first games in the Premier League.

Manchester City v Manchester United – 2-1

Sunday 14th September – 4:30pm

The Manchester derby takes place on Sunday as Man City welcome Man United to the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola’s side lost out to Brighton last time out, while Ruben Amorim’s side edged past Burnley to secure their first win of the season.

bet365 6 Scores Challenge T&Cs

Before getting involved with the 6 Scores Challenge bet365 has some key terms and conditions in place that must be met by players. We have explored some of the key ones below.

Only available to new & eligible customers.

Edit your predictions up until the final game goes In-Play.

Free Spins must be claimed within three days.

Accept your free spins on the pop-up or in the My Offers section.

Free Spins can only be played on Book of Horus, Sizzling 7s Fortune and Spin O’Reely.

There is no wagering requirement attached to the Free Spins.

One entry per customer for each round.

Alternative bet365 Promotions for 2025

There are plenty more promotions available at bet365 for players to claim and get the most out of their time at the site. We have looked at some of the other offers available below.

Using the bet365 bonus code CITYBONUS, new customers at the site can claim up to £30 in free bets to use across their favourite sports. All they need to do is deposit between £5 and £10 when signing up and enter the bet365 bonus code.

T&Cs: Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration Required.

For online bingo players, there is an opportunity to claim a fantastic bonus to use across some of the most popular games at the site. Sign up and deposit £10 using the bonus code CITYBINGO for the chance to receive up to 100 free tickets and 50 free spins!

T&Cs: New Bingo customers only. Opt in required. Spend £10 cash on Bingo Tickets to receive 100 Free Tickets and 50 Free Spins on eligible slots. Time limits, exclusions and T&Cs apply. Registration Required.

With the bet365 early payout offer, new and existing football fans and bettors can see their selections settled early if the team that they have backed goes two goals ahead. The offers can be claimed across various football leagues and competitions.

T&Cs: Get selections settled early if the team you back goes two goals ahead with bet365. Place a pre-match bet on the standard Full Time Result market for Soccer games from selected competitions, and get your selections settled early if the team you back goes two goals ahead with bet365. New and Eligible customers only. Bet restrictions, time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

Responsible Gambling

When placing bets or playing games at bet365, it is important that players practice responsible gambling habits wherever possible. To help support users, there are various responsible gambling tools in place that can be applied to accounts. This includes setting hourly, daily, weekly, or monthly deposit limits, reality check tools, reminder notifications, activity trackers, time-out, and self-exclusion tools. For further support and information regarding responsible gambling, we have provided the details of some of the helplines and resources available below.

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Do I have to be a new customer to claim the 6 Scores Challenge bet365 offer?

The bet365 6 Scores Challenge is available to new and eligible customers to get involved with.

What is the minimum deposit to claim the 6 Scores bet365 promo?

Players must make a minimum deposit of £5 in order to claim the 6 Scores Challenge promotion.

Does bet365 offer free spins?

Yes, various free spins are on offer to both new and existing customers.

Is the bet365 6 Scores Challenge fair?

The bet365 6 Scores Challenge is a popular, legitimate, and fair promotion to get involved with.

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.