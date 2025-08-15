bet365 Bingo Bonus Code: CITYBINGO – 100 Free Tickets & 50 Free Spins

New customers seeking a top bingo site with a solid reputation and engaging games should try bet365 Bingo, a well-known name in online betting offering various bingo options for all experience levels. Read on to learn about claiming the new customer bonus, top games, site features and how to use the promo code CITYBONUS.

T&Cs: New Bingo customers only. Opt in required. Spend £10 cash on Bingo Tickets to receive 100 Free Tickets and 50 Free Spins on eligible slots. Time limits, exclusions and T&Cs apply. Registration Required.

When creating an account, new players at bet365 Bingo can claim an exciting bingo bonus. Sign up and deposit just £10 cash on Bingo tickets for the chance to receive up to 100 free tickets and 50 free spins!

Simply opt in to receive the bonus, and once you have entered the Bingo Lobby, select the new players’ bet365 bingo offer. Go ahead and spend your £10 on bingo tickets in any eligible room and receive your 100 free tickets and 50 free spins!

Bonus:

Minimum Spend: 💰 £10

Expiry: ⌛️ 7 days

⌛️ 7 days Valid Game(s):

Bonus Code: CITYBONUS

CITYBONUS

How To Claim the bet365 Bingo Bonus Using CITYBONUS

Claiming the bet365 bingo bonus is really quick and easy! Follow the steps below to get started and receive your rewards.

Click the above link to the bet365 bingo bonus offer. Select ‘Join’ to be taken to the bet365 bingo registration page and complete the sign-up process. Follow any account verification steps in place. Be sure to enter the bet365 bingo bonus code: CITYBONUS Sign in to your account and head to the deposit section. Make a minimum deposit of £10 into your account. Head to an eligible Bingo Lobby, create your nickname, and head to the ‘My Offers’ section to opt in to claim the Bingo New Player Offer. Accept your free bet365 bingo tickets and free spins via the pop-up. Spend your £10 on Bingo tickets to receive your rewards. Enjoy!

bet365 Bingo Welcome Bonus Terms and Conditions

Before claiming the bet365 bingo bonus offer, you must familiarise yourself with some key terms and conditions. We have covered these below.

New Bingo customers only.

Opt in required.

Spend £10 cash on Bingo Tickets to receive 100 Free Tickets and 50 Free Spins on eligible slots.

Create your Nickname in the Bingo Lobby, then opt in to both the Bingo New Player Offer (Free Spins) and the Bingo New Player Offer (Free Tickets) in the ‘My Offers’ section.

Spend £10 cash on Bingo Tickets in any eligible Bingo room.

You must accept your Free Tickets and Free Spins via the pop-up.

All rewards will be credited automatically upon registration and completion of the New Player Offer eligibility requirements and must be used within seven days of crediting.

The free Spins, valued at 10p, can be used on any of the following games: Big Bass Bonanza, Book of the Fallen, John Hunter and the Book of Tut, or Snakes and Ladders Megadice.

If you are using an iOS App, navigate to the Mini Games section within any Bingo room to find your Eligible slots on which to use your Free Spins.

Eligible Game for Using bet365 Free Spins

When claiming the bet365 bingo bonus that provides you with 50 free spins, there are several popular games that players can utilise them on.

Big Bass Bonanza

One of the most popular online casino games, Big Bass Bonanza, is a casino classic that many players will be familiar with! It offers stunning visuals and intriguing gameplay with lots of special features and exciting bonus rounds to keep players entertained. Spin the reels to match symbols including fishing rods, tackle, fish, and more for a chance to win.

Reels: 5

5 Developer:

Theme: Fishing

RTP: 95%

Paylines: 10

10 Special Features:

Free spins, multipliers, and bonus rounds.

Book of the Fallen

The Book of the Fallen slot game combines simple gameplay with strong animated features. Catering to a wide range of players, this popular Pragmatic Play title takes you on a journey to ancient Egypt, with historic themes throughout. It is really easy to play and one of the best-looking slot game designs available.

Reels: 5

5 Developer:

Theme: Ancient Egypt

RTP: 96%

Paylines: 10

10 Special Features:

Free spins, bonus rounds, and expanding symbols.

John Hunter and the Book of Tut

A popular Pragmatic Play video slot, join John Hunter, the treasure hunter, on his exploration to find King Tutankhamun’s lost book. The game features a classic arcade feel, with a modern design and plenty of interactive features. It is really easy to learn and super interactive, keeping players entertained. Join John Hunter on his journey today.

Reels: 5

5 Developer:

Theme: Egyptian

RTP: 96%

Paylines: 10

10 Special Features:

Free spins, multipliers, wilds, and expanding symbols

Snakes & Ladders Megadice

A modern twist on the classic board game, Snakes and Ladders Megadice combines the board game with slot mechanics. It has a retro feel, bringing some nostalgic fun to the reels. Enjoy a top-quality jungle theme and icons while climbing the ladders in this famous family pastime. It should be exciting news to learn you can use your bet365 bonus on this thrilling game.

Reels: 5

5 Developer:

Theme: Board Game

RTP: 96%

Paylines: 10

10 Special Features:

Multipliers, free spins, wilds, progressive jackpot,

What Makes bet365 Bingo a Top Bingo Platform?

bet365 bingo has so many great features for players to enjoy and benefit from. We have reviewed some of these in more detail below and what players can expect.

🎰 Game Library

The gaming library at bet365 bingo is extensive, providing plenty for players to choose from. The games are well organised and categorised into sections to help players find the best game for them. Players can choose from popular and favourite titles at the site and by bingo type. There is a fantastic selection of games from 90-ball, 80-ball, 75-ball, and speed bingo variations! Some exclusive bingo titles on the platform exist that players can not play anywhere else.

⚙️ Site Design

The bet365 bingo site is well designed with ease of use in mind. It is so simple to navigate and well organised, making it easy for players to find what they want. There are separate categories for each bingo variation, upcoming games, favourites, and exclusive titles. The dark green colour scheme is attractive and modern, drawing players in. It has never been simpler to play at bet365 bingo!

📞 Customer Support Methods

The customer support available at bet365 bingo is one of the best around. A detailed FAQ section is available for players to seek answers to their questions, and a friendly and responsive team is available to assist if further support is required. This includes via live chat and email, where a team are available around the clock to support players.

📱 Mobile Gaming

bet365 bingo is available to players on both desktop and mobile, ensuring they can enjoy their favourite games from wherever they are. The site can adjust to changes in screen size and orientation that mobile gaming requires. A dedicated bet365 bingo app is available for download to iOS and Android devices to allow players instant access to their accounts.

💳 Payment Options

Players at bet365 bingo can expect to make deposits and withdrawals via a range of recognised payment methods. This ensures the majority of players can use a method they know and trust that offers secure transactions. The platform accepts Visa, Mastercard, and Maestro debit cards, alongside PayPal, Trustly, Paysafecard, Google Pay, Apple Pay, and bank transfers, with payments completed swiftly.

🎁 Promotions and Bonuses

Players at the bet365 bingo app and site can expect to come across a range of bonuses to enhance their time at the platform. New customers are welcomed with a valuable and exciting welcome bonus to get started, with plenty more to follow for returning players. There are chances to claim free bingo tickets, cashback, daily scratchcards, and more while playing at the site.

🔒 Security & Licence

bet365 bingo operates under a license issued by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission (UKGC), one of the most reputable operators in the industry. This ensures that the platform operates in accordance with strict laws and regulations surrounding fair play, player safety, and responsible gambling. Players should always check for these features before registering and playing at any online bingo platform to ensure a worry-free experience.

bet365 Bingo Pros and Cons

Pros: Cons: ✅ Recognised name in the industry ❌ Site design is very simple ✅ Modern online platform ❌ Could feature more speed bingo games ✅ Mobile app available ✅ Extensive game selection ✅ Range of promotions ✅ Selection of payment methods

More Bingo Promotions

If you are looking for more opportunities to claim bingo bonuses online, check out some of the following:

Responsible Gambling

When placing bets or playing games online, it is important to remember to practice responsible gambling habits wherever possible. This includes setting spending limits to keep within your budget and keeping track of the time you spend playing or betting.

Various tools, including deposit limits, reminders, account closure tools, and self-exclusions, are available across sites to help players control their spending and time. Various helplines and resources are available for more information and support surrounding responsible gambling.

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is there a bet365 Bingo Bonus Code?

Yes. To claim the current bet365 offer, users must sign up using the code CITYBONUS.

What is the minimum deposit for the bet365 Bingo welcome bonus?

Players must deposit a minimum of £10 to claim this offer from bet365 Bingo.

Can I download a bet365 bingo app?

Absolutely! If you prefer mobile gameplay, you can download the dedicated bet365 bingo app, which can be downloaded on iOS and Android devices.

Does the bet365 Bingo bonus have wagering requirements?

Players do not need to meet wagering (staking) requirements for free spins or ticket winnings from bet365 Bingo.

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.