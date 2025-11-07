bet365 Bonus Code: CITYBONUS for £30 in Free Bets this November

bet365 Bonus Code: CITYBONUS - £30 in Free Bets for November

Sports bettors looking for a top bonus this November should consider bet365. Their latest sign-up promotion enables bettors to get up to three times their deposit when registering with the bet365 bonus code.

bet365 Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Code Offer Explained

First-time bettors with bet365 have an exciting chance to claim up to 3x their deposit in free bets when joining up with the bookmaker.

Exclusively available for new users to bet365, there is the opportunity to claim up to £30 in free bets, so triple your deposit back in free bets to use to place some more bets across your favourite sports and events worldwide.

To get your hands on the offer, simply click the link above to the bet365 website and offer page and follow the instructions. Sign up and make your account using the bet365 bonus code CITYBONUS to claim the offer.

Make a deposit of up to £10 and place your bet on a qualifying sports market. Wait for this to settle to receive your rewards added to your bet365 account to use to place more bets!

Guide: How to Use the bet365 Bonus Code

Claiming and using the bet365 bonus code is really quick and simple. To get started, simply follow this step-by-step guide below.

Click the link to the bet365 bonus code above. Locate the sign-up button and complete the registration process, entering all of the required details. Create a username and password combination. This will become your login details. Complete the account verifications that may be in place. When prompted, enter the bet365 bonus code CITYBONUS and agree to the terms and conditions by clicking the box as shown below. Once complete, head back to the bet365 website or app and sign in to your account. Head to the banking section and select to make a deposit. Enter an amount between £5 and £10 and select your payment method. Go ahead and explore the odds available, adding your selection to your bet slip. Confirm and place your bet. Wait for your bet to settle to receive your free bets.

Notable Terms and Conditions of the bet365 Sign Up Offer

The bet365 welcome bonus has some important terms and conditions that bettors should keep in mind when claiming. We have covered some of these below.

New customers only.

Make a qualifying deposit of £5 or more and claim the offer within 3 days of registering your account.

Up to a maximum of £30.

Must contain at least one selection of odds at 1/5 or greater.

Bet Credits will expire 7 days after they are added to your Bet Credits balance.

Free bets are paid as bet credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets.

Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply.

Returns exclude bet credits stake.

What Players are Loving at bet365 this November

There is so much to do at bet365 Casino this month, and players are enjoying the prizes up for grabs in the Prize Matcher game and promotion, which we have taken a closer look at below.

bet365 Prize Matcher

Another offer available for new players, bet365 Prize Matcher, allows players to earn rewards while playing the game. These include free spins, golden chips, free bets, or instant prizes.

Play daily from 5 pm, revealing and matching three symbols on the tiles to reveal a special symbol to earn bet365 free spins, or earn bet365 Golden Chips to use on bet365 blackjack and bet365 European roulette.

Claim your free spins by logging in to your account and accepting the pop-up. You can claim your Golden Chips by opening any Playtech game and accepting the pop-up message. Players will have seven days to use their rewards.

Top 10 Casino Games at bet365

Game: Game Type: Theme: Software Provider: Live Roulette Live Casino N/A Playtech Big Bass Splash Slot Fishing 🎣 Pragmatic Play Spin O’Reely’s Pots of Gold Slot Irish Luck 🍀 bet365 Originals bet365 Kong 3 Even Bigger Bonus Slot King Kong 🦍 Blueprint Gaming Live Blackjack Live Casino N/A Playtech Big Bass Bonanza Slot Fishing 🐟 Pragmatic Play Sizzling 7s Fortune Slot Classic Slot 🍒 bet365 Originals Book of Horus Slot Ancient Egypt ☥ bet365 Originals The Goonies Megaways Quest for Treasure Jackpot King Slot The Goonies 🎬 Blueprint Gaming Eye of Horus Slot Ancient Egypt ☥ Blueprint Gaming

Trending Markets at bet365

November is another busy month of sport, and we have looked ahead to some of the top trending markets at bet365.

Football: The Premier League, Champions League and EFL Cup are just some of the upcoming trending betting markets in football, with lots of action heading towards the end of the calendar year. The League Cup enters the Last 16, while lots of Premier League and EFL matches continue to come thick and fast.

The Premier League, Champions League and EFL Cup are just some of the upcoming trending betting markets in football, with lots of action heading towards the end of the calendar year. The League Cup enters the Last 16, while lots of Premier League and EFL matches continue to come thick and fast. Horse Racing: Another huge month of horse racing is on the cards for keen racing punters throughout November. This includes events such as The November Meeting at Cheltenham, the 2025 Coral Gold Cup Day at Newbury Racecourse, and weekly meetings across the country.

Another huge month of horse racing is on the cards for keen racing punters throughout November. This includes events such as The November Meeting at Cheltenham, the 2025 Coral Gold Cup Day at Newbury Racecourse, and weekly meetings across the country. Basketball: With the new NBA season in full swing, there is plenty to look forward to for fans and bettors alike. New and existing users can bet on the weekly fixtures, results, players, points, and future markets such as who might win overall.

With the new NBA season in full swing, there is plenty to look forward to for fans and bettors alike. New and existing users can bet on the weekly fixtures, results, players, points, and future markets such as who might win overall. American Football: Numerous markets and offers are available across the NFL, where bettors can wager on game lines, point spreads, touchdowns, and scorers across fixtures throughout the week and place bets on potential Super Bowl champions.

Numerous markets and offers are available across the NFL, where bettors can wager on game lines, point spreads, touchdowns, and scorers across fixtures throughout the week and place bets on potential Super Bowl champions. Tennis: The ATP tour events dominate the bet365 tennis betting markets as the year’s final events come into play. There are also plenty of WTA events to come up for bettors to get involved with.

Reasons to Make an Account with bet365

If you still need some convincing on whether you should sign up with bet365 this November, take a look at some of the best features of the platform below, used and reviewed by us.

Sports Markets at bet365 are available in their hundreds, with various markets across a range of sports, including football, tennis, horse racing, basketball, cricket, and more. This makes it a great platform for a wide range of betting preferences and sports followers, offering something for everyone. Whether it is local or international leagues, tournaments or worldwide events, bet365 should have a strong market coverage available across them all.

Competitive Odds are a given across the various betting markets at bet365. The odds available to punters can be expected to be regularly updated and continuously challenge those of other bookmakers and the market odds, ensuring bettors get the best possible value when using the site.

Bonuses are available for both new and existing users at bet365. There is a generous bet365 welcome bonus available for new customers to claim, as well as numerous ongoing promotions, including free bets, early payout offers, specific sports offers, cashback, deposit bonuses, enhanced odds, and more.

Support methods at bet365 include a customer support email address that is available 24/7, as well as a responsive and friendly live chat service, both of which are available around the clock. Punters can reach out as needed and receive a timely response. There is also support available via the bet365 social media channels, an online web form, and a postal address. There is also a dedicated help centre available to bettors to find answers in the first instance.

Payment Methods offered at bet365 are recognised, safe, and secure, enabling the majority of bettors to use a preferred payment method to make deposits and withdrawals. This includes debit cards such as Visa, Mastercard, and Maestro, as well as Google Pay, Apple Pay, Trustly, PayPal, paysafecard, and bank transfers. Deposits are instant and free of charge, while withdrawal times vary depending on the payment method, but all methods incur no fees.

Mobile compatibility at bet365 is no issue, with the website working seamlessly across various devices, thereby increasing accessibility and convenience for bettors. The site adjusts to changes in screen size and orientation when viewed on mobile devices. A dedicated mobile app is also available for iOS and Android, offering an enhanced betting experience with access to mobile-exclusive features.

Security at bet365 is top-notch, as you would expect from a licensed and reputable online betting platform. It has a licence to operate issued by the UKGC, ensuring adherence to strict regulations and requirements surrounding responsible gambling, fair play, and player safety. There is also up-to-date SSL encryption software in place to further protect bettors.

Other bet365 Promotions for November

Offer: Details: bet365 Prize Matcher Win Free Bets, Free Spins & Golden Chips T&Cs: New and eligible customers only. Three reveals will be available each day from 17:00 local time and the game grid will reset each week. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Max prize, time limits, bet/game restrictions and T&Cs apply. Registration Required. gambleaware.org #ad bet365 Early Payout 2 Goals Early Payout T&Cs: Get selections settled early if the team you back goes two goals ahead with bet365. Place a pre-match bet on the standard Full Time Result market for Soccer games from selected competitions, and get your selections settled early if the team you back goes two goals ahead with bet365. New and Eligible customers only. Bet restrictions, time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required. gambleaware.org #ad bet365 10 Days of Free Spins Earn Up To 200 Free Spins T&Cs: Min. £10 in lifetime deposits required. Offer must be claimed within 30 days of registering a bet365 account. Select prizes of 5, 10 or 20 Free Spins; 10 selections available within 20 days, 24 hours between each selection. Max. prize, game restrictions, time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration Required. gambleaware.org #ad bet365 Bingo Offer 100 Free Tickets + 50 Free Spins T&Cs: New Bingo customers only. Opt in required. Spend £10 cash on Bingo Tickets to receive 100 Free Tickets and 50 Free Spins on eligible slots. Time limits, exclusions and T&Cs apply. Registration Required. gambleaware.org #ad bet365 6 Goals Challenge Chance To Win a Share of £250,000 T&Cs: New and eligible customers only. Max prize value shared equally if there are multiple winners. Entry to 6 Scores Challenge is separate from standard bet placement and all bet365 offers do not apply. T&Cs apply. Registration Required. gambleaware.org #ad bet365 Bingo Scratch To Win Chance To Win Bingo Tickets, Free Spins & Cash T&Cs: New and eligible customers only. Available prizes: Bingo Tickets, Free Spins and cash. Prize not guaranteed. Max. prize, time limits, game restrictions and T&Cs apply. Registration Required. gambleaware.org #ad

Responsible Gambling

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is the bet365 November bonus code offer fair?

Yes, the offer from bet365 this November is fair for new customers to the platform to claim.

What promo code should I use to claim the bet365 welcome offer?

To claim the bet365 November bonus, bettors must enter the bet365 bonus code CITYBONUS.

How long do bet365 withdrawals take?

Withdrawals can take anywhere from 24 hours to five working days at bet365, depending on the chosen payment method.

Does bet365 work just as well on mobile?

bet365 is fully mobile-compatible, allowing bettors to place bets and access their accounts from anywhere, at any time.

