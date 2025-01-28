New Online Bookmakers UK – Top New Betting Sites for January

New Online Bookmakers UK

The best new bookmakers will have top software, a well-designed website, a generous welcome offer, a range of betting markets, and gamification features, among other things, so what are the best ones currently available? City AM is here to help. In this article, readers can find all the best new online bookmakers in the UK, as well as information about how they work, why they’re so great, and what to avoid.

List of Top New Bookmakers for this Month

Top 5 New Bookmakers Reviewed

Launched: 2022 Licence: UKGC (42647) Operator: Dribble Media Limited App: App Store and Google Play Store

Midnite was launched in 2022, and in its short lifespan, it has become a well-loved site thanks to its range of great features. Some of the standout features include a great range of payment methods, quality support methods, and a range of sports betting markets. In addition to these features, Midnite provides a range of responsible play options to help users control their gambling habits.

However, we found several issues with the site. First, there is only one Midnite social media profile (on X, formerly Twitter). Users must also create an account to explore the site fully.

Pros ✅

Virtual betting markets

Decent range of payment methods

Multiple contact options

Various responsible play options

Cons ❌

Only one social media account (X)

Must create an account to explore the site fully

Updated: 2023 Licence: UKGC (55148) Operator: Hillside (UK Sports) ENC App: App Store and Google Play Store

Although bet365 has been in the industry for a long time, its constant updates, site refreshes, and integration of new features, which allow the site to keep up with industry trends, help secure its place on this list. Features worth noting include the vast range of betting markets, promotions, and in-play betting options.

Even better, one login offers access to all of the bet365 platforms, including sports, casino, poker, games, and bingo. Though, the vastness of the site may be overwhelming to new bettors. The bet365 site also has a long verification process.

Pros ✅

Huge range of betting markets

Variety of promotions

One login provides access to bet365 sites

In-play betting options

Cons ❌

Long verification process

The site can be overwhelming to new users

Launched: 2020 Licence: UKGC (39483) Operator: AG Communications Limited App: N/A

This top online betting site has only been in the industry for four years, which isn’t long compared to other online sportsbooks. Users can find various payment options, betting markets, competitive odds, promotions, and more on the site. At Neptune Play, users can also find a unique 1-Click betting feature that lets customers make bets quickly and easily.

Bettors on the site can also use the extensive FAQ page, although there are limited customer support methods. In addition to this, the Neptune Play site is quite cluttered, which could be a hindering factor for inexperienced users.

Pros ✅

Good selection of payment methods

1-Click betting feature

Available in four languages

Extensive FAQ section

Cons ❌

Cluttered site design

Limited support methods

Updated: 2024 Licence: UKGC (49528) Operator: Betfred Technology Limited App: App Store and Google Play Store

Betfred is another site that has been in the industry for a long time, but its constant updates give it the feel and function of a new site. Although the signup process is slightly tedious, the other top site features make up for this. For starters, users can find Betfred on various social media sites, which keep customers in the loop with all things Betfred-related.

Users can enjoy a range of payment methods and promotions while betting at Betfred. Another tell-tell sign that Betfred is a great site is how many teams or events it sponsors. Sponsored sites include Ascot, Manchester United, British Masters, Super League, and more.

Pros ✅

Range of sponsors

Large selection of payment methods

Multiple social media accounts

Huge number of promotions

Cons ❌

Long terms and conditions

Tedious signup process

Updated: 2024 Licence: UKGC (39576) Operator: BV Gaming Limited App: App Store and Google Play Store

Although not launched recently, BetVictor has undergone a large number of updates to keep it competitive, and as such, it is easily just as good as any new betting site. Many features of this top site allow it to stand out, including the range of live-streaming options and generous promotions.

While using the BetVictor site, users can also enjoy reading the BetVictor Blog or check out the vast range of casino games on offer if they are looking for something to spice up their gameplay. The only issues we had with BetVictor were that the bet builder feature was slightly restrictive and there were no exchange or spread betting options.

Pros ✅

Generous welcome promotion

BetVictor Blog

Range of casino games

Live streaming is available

Cons ❌

The Bet Builder feature is restrictive

No exchange or spread betting

Advantages of New Online Bookmakers

New online bookmakers are being launched all the time, and thanks to the high bar set by top established brands in the industry, the best of these bookmakers is really the crème de la crème.

There are many features which make new online betting sites better than existing ones when done well. For starters, the site should have been created with the latest and best software, meaning that the site should look better and function better. It is clear to see that the best new bookmakers will make site design and user experience a top priority.

In addition, top new sites will employ various gamified features to enhance a user’s betting experience. In simple terms, gamification is the application of ‘game-play’ aspects that make generally mundane activities more interactive and fun. Examples include tournaments, VIP programmes and top betting app platforms. New bookmakers will also have more exciting welcome offers and a better range of payment options.

New Bookmakers vs Established Sites

New Bookmakers Established Betting Sites ✅ Latest software used. ✅ Proven track record, which demonstrates security and reliability. ✅ Gamified features to enhance a player’s betting experience. ✅ Established customer base, which allows the site to offer more promotions. ✅ More enticing welcome offers. ✅ Tend to offer a larger range of markets. ✅ Prioritize user experience and site design. ✅ Better understanding of what bettors want. ✅ Modern payment methods ❌ Out of date software. ❌ Issues and kinks not yet worked out. ❌ Poorer selection of payment methods. ❌ Fewer promotions. ❌ Mobile versions tend to be lacking. ❌ Customer support may not be fully fleshed out. ❌ Out of date sites can be harder to use or slow.

Red Flags of New Online Bookmakers

New betting sites are released constantly, so it can be hard to establish which are safe and worth signing up for. To help, we have listed all the features to avoid.

🚩 Negative User Reviews.

🚩 High Transaction Fees.

🚩 No Licence or Security Software.

🚩 Slow Withdrawals.

🚩 Poor Customer Service.

🚩 Limited Promotions.

🚩 Bad Site Design or Slow Site.

🚩 Unimpressive Odds.

🚩 Few Markets.

Top Promotions and Bonuses at New Betting Sites

All of the best new bookmakers will offer their users a range of promotions and bonuses to choose from to enhance their experience. Below, we have listed some of the best new bookmaker promotions you can find.

💸 Free Bets

Free bets are easily the most common online sports betting promotion you will find at any existing online sports betting platform, and players of all experience levels love it, which is why the top new bookmakers also provide it. Free bet promotions most often come in the form of Bet X Get Y, but other variations include no deposit offers and loyalty rewards. These tend to be the most generous sports promotions.

💫 Odds Boosts

An odds boost promotion is exactly what you would expect from the name; it is a bonus that will improve the odds of a specific selection or market. When placing a winning odds-boosted bet, punters will receive increased winnings. This type of promotion can be offered on any of the betting markets provided on the site; however, they are most commonly offered at top sports markets such as football, horse racing, and boxing. We always recommend claiming an odds boost promotion when possible; just ensure to read and understand the terms and conditions.

⭐️ Best Odds Guaranteed

This promotion applies only to horse and greyhound racing but is one of the most sought-after sports bonuses. This offer provides players with the best possible odds on their selection, so if the odds change before or once they have placed their bet, the site will pay out the top odds, even if this is the starting price.

💷 Cashback

When a user claims a cashback promotion, they will receive a set percentage of their initial wager back if the bet they have placed fails. This percentage normally ranges between 10% and 25%, but some rare promotions offer higher. This bonus will only be available on specified markets and odds, so it’s vital to read all T&Cs. Some of the sites on our list will even offer cashback promotions for the casino selection on the site.

👑 Loyalty Rewards

Many of the best new online bookmakers boast top-quality VIP programmes which reward customers for being loyal to the site and continuing to use it for all their betting needs. Loyalty rewards come in many forms; some of these include free bets, cashback rewards, bet boosts, and casino bonuses if a casino game section is available, such as free spins and casino bonus funds. Each VIP program works differently, so users should read the site’s terms and conditions to get to grips with how to earn and claim their rewards.

Best Payment Methods for Betting at New Bookmakers

When betting online, users will need to be able to access a decent selection of online payment methods to fill their betting needs. Below are the types of payment methods you can find and the top methods offered.

Debit Cards

This is the most commonly used method at online sportsbooks for several reasons. For starters, most users will already have access to one, and they are highly secure and widely available. Although transactions tend to take longer than the other methods listed, they are still a perfectly acceptable option. Popular methods include Visa and Mastercard.

Prepaid Cards

A prepaid card is an alternative to entering your banking information into an online betting site; instead, users transfer funds into this card and then use it to make deposits. Although these typically cannot be used for withdrawals, they are still a great option thanks to the safety features and speed. A popular example is Paysafecard.

E-wallets

Like prepaid cards, e-wallets are online payment services that allow users to make transactions at an online betting site without inputting their payment details. Instead, users store their cards in this virtual wallet, and then when making deposits, the e-wallet withdraws from these cards. Examples include Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, MuchBetter, and Revolut.

Mobile Payments

Mobile payment methods are exactly as described, and online payment services can be used exclusively on mobile devices. As such, users must be playing at an online betting app to use them. Most commonly, they are e-wallets, and examples include Apple Pay and Google Pay. These options allow users to make quick and easy payments; however, they typically cannot be used for withdrawals.

Cryptocurrencies

Crypto is a decentralized payment system that does not have a central regulatory or issuing authority. As such, it is a currency that will change in value. As such, it is quite rare to find a payment method at online betting sites; however, it is possible. The most well-known options are Bitcoin, Litecoin, Tether, and Ethereum.

Future of Online Betting and New Bookmakers

The betting landscape is constantly changing, from in-person betting to bookies to online betting sites to mobile bookmakers, and we can expect these sites to continue growing and changing. New sites have already started to implement gamification features; this will likely continue alongside the addition of artificial intelligence and more personalised betting. Other changes will likely include an increased introduction of cryptocurrencies and faster and more secure payments.

Many also imagine that introducing virtual reality technology will further advance the betting experience. To stay competitive, both new and established will need to bear these changes in mind and adapt accordingly.

Responsible Gambling

Though new online bookmakers are exciting thanks to the range of features put in place to ensure customers get the most out of their betting experience, it is easy to get carried away. As such, players should ensure they utilise any available responsible gambling tools when needed.

For immediate help, check out any of the following support options:

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Are new online bookmakers better than established ones?

This will depend on personal preferences and the site you pick. However, we do believe that the top new bookmakers are better than the best-established ones thanks to the top software, gamification, and a wider range of options.

Can I trust new bookmakers?

All sites listed in this article are safe and secure. If you want to pick a site that isn’t featured on our list, you must ensure the site has a valid licence and various security measures in place.

What is the best payment method to use at new betting sites?

Most online bettors prefer to use e-wallets, which are fast, secure, and easy to use. However, your preferences may differ.

How often are new bookmakers launched?

New bookmakers are launched all the time, so bettors are spoilt by choice. However, knowing what to avoid using the red flags listed in this article as a starting point is essential.

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.