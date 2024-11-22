Best Betting Sites UK – Top Online Sports Betting Sites for 2024

Sports betting is easily the most popular form of online gambling. In fact, it is so popular that there are hundreds of online sportsbooks operating in the UK market, but what are the best ones?

At City AM we have put together a list of the top online betting sites and the criteria we use to help determine whether they are worth signing up for.

Below are our top betting site picks for this month, including information on how to sign up, the best markets, top betting promotions, live betting, and an explanation of popular bet types.

The Top Online Sports Betting Sites in the UK for November

Our Favourite Sports Betting Sites Reviewed

Below we list our favourite five sites for this month, explaining why as well as what they’re best for.

bet365 – Best For Live Streaming Services

How we rate bet365:

Licencing and Security: ★★★★★

Betting Markets: ★★★★★

Competitive Odds: ★★★★☆

Bonuses and Promotions: ★★★☆☆

Customer Support: ★★★☆☆

Live Streaming: ★★★★★

In-Play Betting: ★★★★☆ Mobile Compatibility: ★★★★☆



bet365 is one of the best-known brands in the gambling industry. It offers a range of top-quality sites, including bingo, casino, poker, and games, and bet365 sports is just as great as the rest. On the site, which can be accessed with the same account details as the other sites, users can find a range of mainstream and speciality markets, as well as various live-streaming options.

The site is also known for offering a range of promotions for the available betting options, which is very exciting to new and existing customers. The only disappointment was that the bonus terms and conditions are very long, and some less experienced bettors may find them difficult to understand.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ One account allows access to all bet365 sites, including bingo, casino, and sports. Only three customer support options are available. Huge selection of betting markets, including niche, mainstream and speciality options. Terms and conditions attached to bonuses are long and may be difficult to understand. The site is easy to navigate. Easy to use support centre. A range of live-streaming options are offered. Variety of promotions to choose from.

Betfred – Best For Horse Racing Betting

How we rate Betfred:

Licencing and Security: ★★★★★

Betting Markets: ★★★★☆

Competitive Odds: ★★★☆☆

Bonuses and Promotions: ★★★★☆

Customer Support: ★★★★★

Live Streaming: ★★★☆☆

In-Play Betting: ★★★☆☆

Mobile Compatibility: ★★★★★

Bettors who have a preference for horse racing betting should check out Betfred. At this top online sportsbook, users can find a range of markets for betting on horse racing events, as well as top competitive odds for this sport and horse racing live streaming. However, although there is live streaming on horse racing, the selection of other streaming options is limited and this is an area we would like to see improved in the future.

While betting at Betfred, players can also enjoy various virtual sports markets and a range of top-quality online payment methods. Those who are also interested in casino games can find a decent selection from top providers such as Playtech. However, the sign-up process at Betfred is longer than we would typically like.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ A feature which tells you where to stream your chosen sports event. The sign-up process is relatively long compared to other sites. Virtual sports markets are available. A limited number of live-streaming options. Easy to navigate help service. A range of casino games is also available. Decent payment methods. Tote betting is offered.

Fitzdares – Best For In-Play Betting

How we rate Fitzdares:

Licencing and Security: ★★★★☆

Betting Markets: ★★★★☆

Competitive Odds: ★★★★★

Bonuses and Promotions: ★★★★★

Customer Support: ★★★★☆

Live Streaming: ★★★☆☆

In-Play Betting: ★★★★☆

Mobile Compatibility: ★★★★☆

Bettors looking for a more unique online betting experience should check out Fitzdares for a number of reasons. Fitzdares offers a range of speciality markets, which are less common at other sports betting sites. On top of this, users can find a range of bonuses for both the sports markets and casino games available at Fitzdares. Loyal customers can also make use of the top-tier Fitzdares Members program.

Though we would like to see Fitzdares offer more online payment methods, various other top-notch features allow Fitzdares to stand out from the other sites on our list, including the ‘Fitzdares Times,’ the site’s dedicated blog.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Great selection of bonuses for both sports and casino (e.g. free spins, free bets, bet boost, etc). Fewer online payment methods than we would like (limited to Visa and MasterCard Cards and Apple Pay). Fantasy and virtual markets are available. Long terms and conditions. Good offering of speciality markets. Fitzdares Members program. Dedicated Fitzdares blog called ‘Fitzdares Times’. Quick and easy sign-up process.

How we rate Betano:

Licencing and Security: ★★★★☆

Betting Markets: ★★★★☆

Competitive Odds: ★★★★★

Bonuses and Promotions: ★★★☆☆

Customer Support: ★★★☆☆

Live Streaming: ★★★☆☆

In-Play Betting: ★★★★★

Mobile Compatibility: ★★★★★

Betano is a top online betting platform that stands out for many reasons. For starters, it is one of the best sportsbooks for football betting thanks to its competitive odds, range of betting options, and partnership with Aston Villa. In addition to the range of football markets, bettors can also find a large selection of other betting markets, including horse racing, entertainment, and virtual sports. Betano is also known to offer bet builder boosts regularly.

These are not the only great features found at Betano. For example, customers looking for something a bit different can find a large selection of top casino games from top software providers in the industry. Betano also offers an excellent bet calculator feature. Though, we would like to see Betano offer some more sports bonuses in the future.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Top competitive odds and betting options for football. 2/5 of the contact methods are via social media, which tends to be much slower. Official partner of Aston Villa. Limited selection of sports bonuses. Players only need to have a positive account balance to access all live streaming. Bet builder boosts are regularly offered. Bet calculator feature. Casino and live casino games are available.

Parimatch – Best For Sports Betting Offers

How we rate Parimatch:

Licencing and Security: ★★★★☆

Betting Markets: ★★★★☆

Competitive Odds: ★★★★★

Bonuses and Promotions: ★★★★☆

Customer Support: ★★★☆☆

Live Streaming: ★★★☆☆

In-Play Betting: ★★★★★

Mobile Compatibility: ★★★★☆

Our final pick this month’s top online betting sites is Parimatch. A big part of our reasoning for this is the great range of generous promotions and bonuses available on an array of sports markets and casino games. Players can also find free-to-play promotions. Parimatch provides a dedicated blog that posts regular updates and news articles, although, like the rest of the site, this is quite similar to Betano.

Other great features found at Parimatch include a range of in-play betting markets, a variety of casino games, and a lucky dip feature, which is offered at various popular sports betting markets. Check out the Parimatch site today and claim an exciting welcome promotion.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ A dedicated Parimatch Blog with regular posts on sports news and updates. Some ‘Contact Us’ options are quite slow (e.g. X and Facebook). Variety of casino games. A very similar site to Betano. Great range of in-play betting options. Top site for horse racing markets. A generous selection of sports and casino promotions. Lucky Dip is available on top sports markets.

How We Choose the Best Betting Sites UK

There are various factors that we take into consideration when choosing the best betting sites to suggest to UK bettors. Take a look at our key criteria below.

Licencing and Security

Player safety is easily one of the most important factors we consider, which is why the licencing and security at sportsbook and casino sites is taken so seriously. Any sports betting site you use should be licenced by the UK Gambling Commission no matter what; additional licences from the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA), the Gibraltar Betting and Gaming Association (GBGA), and the European Gaming and Betting Association (EGBA) will prove the site is safe and secure. Security measures we expect to be in place include encryption technologies (SSL), fraud prevention teams, firewalls, two-factor authentication, secure payment methods and more.

Betting Markets

All of the best sportsbooks should offer a large selection of betting markets for users to enjoy. These markets should be available for leagues and events around the world and should be easy to access and bet on. We expect to see mainstream, niche, and speciality betting markets. Examples of these include football (mainstream), trotting (niche), and politics (speciality). We would like to see at least 10 sports markets available to bettors but the best sites will likely have many more. A site is made even better if it also offers a selection of casino games.

If you are more interested in an online casino, read our review of the top online casinos in the UK.

Competitive Odds

There are so many online betting sites out there, all of which offer similar markets and features, that it is hard for a site to stand out. However, the best way to do this and get the attention of our experts is by offering top competitive odds. For example, sites will try to outdo each other by offering better odds on specific markets. This is why it is important to browse around when looking for a site to bet with.

Bonuses and Promotions

It is great when you can access additional funds to use at the top betting sites, which is why we want all of the sites we suggest to offer a range of bonuses and promotions to new and existing customers. Promotions we like to see include free bets, matched deposits, best odds guaranteed, cashback offers, bet boosts, VIP schemes, and no-deposit promos. Information on the top betting offers can be found later in this article. These offers should have fair and easy-to-understand terms and conditions.

Customer Support

We expect to find a range of customer support methods at the top online betting sites because customer satisfaction and safety should be the highest priority of a betting platform. Methods which should be available include phone support, live chat, email support, forums, FAQs, and social media platforms.

Customers should also be able to find various responsible gambling tools like time-outs, deposit limits, self-exclusion, reality checks, and links to various responsible gambling services such as GambleAware, GamStop, and the National Gambling Helpline.

Deposit and Withdrawal Options

All of the best online betting sites will offer customers a range of payment options for both deposits and withdrawals. We also expect these top sites to have fair deposit and withdrawal limits and not have unnecessarily long processing times.

Available payment types should include e-wallets, prepaid cards, debit cards, bank transfers, mobile payment methods, and, on some occasions, even cryptocurrencies. Decent methods to look out for include PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, Neteller, Skrill, and Apple Pay.

Live Streaming and In-Play Betting

Live streaming and in-play betting are two different concepts; however, they tend to go hand in hand. In-play betting is a betting feature that allows bettors to place bets on events that are currently taking place. It tends to be available for most sports.

Live streaming is much less common. This feature allows bettors to watch their chosen market from their betting site. It is great when available but usually it is only offered for limited markets. The specifications will be set out in the site’s terms and conditions.

Mobile Compatibility

Using mobile devices to bet online is becoming increasingly popular, especially at online sports betting sites. This allows customers to place wagers on their favourite sporting events on the go or when they are not at home with access to a computer or laptop.

For this reason, we always ensure that the betting sites we recommend offer their services on mobile in one way or another. The two ways to bet on mobile are via dedicated mobile apps, which can be downloaded on iOS and Android or through mobile internet browsers. The site should function just as well as the desktop version.

User Experience and Site Interface

The final factor we take into account is the user experience offered by the site, which is heavily reliant on the site design. Every bettor wants the online betting site they use to be easy to navigate and well-designed with quality graphics in easy-to-read colours. The best sites will organise all of their markets by category and offer a search bar which allows users to find whatever they need quickly and without issues.

We also take into account how real users felt about the site by reading customer reviews across various platforms. By doing this, we can not only assess what the site may be lacking but also how the team at the site dealt with any complaints and whether or not they were resolved.

How To Sign Up to an Online Betting Site

Pick one of the sites from the list; experts have thoroughly assessed each one. Then click the provided link. Create your account. You must enter all required information correctly and check it over before submitting it. At this step, you should also read the site’s terms and conditions and privacy policy (and agree to them). Verify your account. You can do this later, but you will not be able to withdraw winnings if you have not done so. Make a minimum deposit and place your first bet. The welcome bonus will specify the amount of this initial deposit and bet if you want to claim it. You should receive your bonus once your deposit has been registered or your bet has been settled. When you do, ensure that you use it within the set time period.

Top Sports Markets at UK Betting Sites

If you are new to sports betting and are wondering what the best sports and markets to get you started are, we’re here to help. Below, you will find the top 5 sports for betting online alongside the best sites for betting on them.

Easily the most popular sports betting market, football is the best possible place to kickstart your betting experience at a top online sportsbook. There are various huge football events and leagues to take an interest in; some of the most exciting include the World Cup, the Euros, the Premier League, La Liga, the Champions League, and many more. This market also tends to have the best competitive odds. For a list of the best football betting sites, check out our dedicated page.

Our top pick for football betting is Betano, thanks to the quality competitive odds and range of markets for football events and leagues around the world.

🏇 Horse Racing

Horse racing is another hugely popular sport to bet on in the UK. This is due to the excitement of the races and the vast number of horse racing events that occur throughout the year. Popular horse racing events punters can bet on include the Cheltenham Festival, Royal Ascot, Goodwood, and the Grand National. Most live streaming services will offer horse racing streaming.

Betfred is our number-one pick for betting on horse racing thanks to the range of markets on both well-known and less-watched events. Check out this top site today.

🎯 Darts

This has become a more popular sport to bet on in recent years, thanks to the excitement surrounding the events and the rise of star players like Luke Littler. Darts events to look out for include the UK Open, The Masters, World Grand Prix, PDC World Championship, World Series of Darts Final, and Darts Premier League.

If you are interested in betting on Darts, Betfred is one of the best options; users can find competitive odds for all the top events and some great betting promotions.

🏏 Cricket

Players looking for a sporting event that lasts longer than the average sport should check out Cricket betting markets. Cricket events can last from 90 minutes to five days, with the longest recorded cricket match lasting 10 days. Popular cricket events include Test Cricket matches, such as The Ashes, T20 World Cup, Cricket World Cup and The Hundred.

Fitzdares is a great site for betting on Cricket events. During top events like the T20 and The Hundred, customers can find a range of betting options and top competitive odds.

🥊 Boxing

The final recommended sports market on our list is boxing; this is not only because this sport is exciting to watch with a range of fights but also because it is slightly different from most other sports markets available. This is because there are no specific boxing events which take place; instead, fighters compete for titles. There are five organisations: World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Council (WBC), International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Organisation (WBO), and The Ring. Each boxing weight class has its own titles.

We think that bet365 is one of the best betting sites for Boxing, as users can find a range of betting options and promotions during top boxing fights.

You can find some more top betting site recommendations by clicking this link.

Best Sports Betting Promotions

There is a huge selection of sports betting promotions available at the top sportsbooks. To help you establish the difference between them and which is best for you, we have listed and explained the most popular ones below.

🎁 New Customer Offers

These are the most common types of promotions available at online sports betting sites, and they come in many different forms. The role of these bonuses is to entice new customers into signing up for the betting site, and they tend to be the most generous offers provided by the site. Popular welcome promotions include free bets, matched deposits, no deposit, cashback, and boosters, all of which are explained in more detail below.

🎁 Free Bets

Free bets are one of the most popular sports betting promotions available to UK bettors as they offer users free funds to use on top sports markets. The free bet value will depend on the site and the promotion, and there are sometimes market restrictions attached. Most free bet offers are in the form of Bet X Get Y and, as such, will require you to bet a minimum amount. Once this is done, you will receive your free bets for sports betting. Be sure to read the terms and conditions of the offer.

🎁 Matched Deposit Bonus

This is a very common offer at UK betting sites and has become very popular across many major brands. A matched deposit bonus works as follows: The site offers a 100% matched bonus up to £60, with a minimum deposit of £10. If you were to deposit £10 for this promotion, the site will match this 100%, meaning that you get an additional £10 to play with, so £20 in total. This will apply to whatever deposit you make (up to the predetermined amount, in this case, £60).

🎁 Best Odds Guaranteed

This promotion is available only on UK and Irish horse racing markets, but it is worth mentioning as it is extremely generous and widely enjoyed. A Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) offer allows punters to place a bet on a market and the bookmaker will then pay out at the best odds available, even if it is higher than the starting price. If it is lower, bettors will receive the SP (starting price).

🎁 Cashback Offers

A cashback promotion is a money-back offer that returns a punter’s stake if their bet does not succeed. The cashback offer will either be some or part of the initial stake. These promotions are available on a range of sports betting markets, including football, horse racing, tennis, boxing, cricket, darts, golf, and many more. As you can imagine, like any other betting promotion, this bonus will come with extensive terms and conditions that players should read and fully understand before claiming.

🎁 Bet Boosts

This is a promotion that is offered by bookmakers who want to attract more bets to a particular event or market. Fortunately for bettors, these bonuses tend to be offered on major sporting events, such as Premier League football games, the Cheltenham horse racing festival, and Wimbledon tennis matches. The boost will depend on the site and specific offer. Be sure to read all T&Cs before claiming.

🎁 No Deposit Promotions

Most commonly, new customer offers, such as no deposit bonuses, are promotions that do not require users to make a deposit in order to claim. These promos will require users to do one of two things: create an account and verify it, or create an account, verify it, and then enter valid banking information (a deposit does not need to be made). No deposit bonuses at online sportsbooks tend to be free bets only. These offers also tend to come with high wagering requirements, which users should look out for.

Live Streaming Betting – How Does it Work?

Live streaming betting is a service that allows online bettors to place bets and watch their favourite sports all from one platform. It is a less commonly available service at online betting sites but is highly desired. It is important to note that just because a site offers in-play betting does not mean it offers live streaming. Sites which offer live streaming tend to make it rather clear, as it is such a desired feature. To help you spot live streaming services, look for TV, Play, or Video icons next to your preferred markets. Common markets available for live streaming include football, horse racing, and greyhound racing.

Popular Betting Types Explained

Below, we have listed and explained all of the most popular betting options available in the top online sportsbooks. Ensure that you understand each fully before placing bets.

Win: Bettors pick the team/player they think will win.

Bettors pick the team/player they think will win. Each Way: A popular bet, particularly in horse racing and golf betting. Half of your bet is placed on the win market and half on the place market. If your horse doesn’t win but finishes in the top 3 (usually 3, but check the terms for your specific market) they the place part of your bet still wins. This offers more of an insurance than a traditional win bet.

A popular bet, particularly in horse racing and golf betting. Half of your bet is placed on the win market and half on the place market. If your horse doesn’t win but finishes in the top 3 (usually 3, but check the terms for your specific market) they the place part of your bet still wins. This offers more of an insurance than a traditional win bet. Double: A bet combining two different selections. Both selections must win for your bet to be successful.

A bet combining two different selections. Both selections must win for your bet to be successful. Treble: A bet combining three different selections. All selections must win for your bet to be successful.

A bet combining three different selections. All selections must win for your bet to be successful. ACCAs: This is when a customer selects more than one bet at once; all selections must be correct for the customer to win.

This is when a customer selects more than one bet at once; all selections must be correct for the customer to win. Point Spread: Users bet on how many points/goals the team or player they have chosen will win by (margin of victory).

Users bet on how many points/goals the team or player they have chosen will win by (margin of victory). Over/Under (Totals): This is the number of points or goals scored during a game/match. Punters can guess the exact number or whether the total will be more or less than a predetermined number.

This is the number of points or goals scored during a game/match. Punters can guess the exact number or whether the total will be more or less than a predetermined number. Proposition: This is a bet on a particular outcome of a match or game. For example, in boxing, punters can bet on whether the fight will end by knockout.

This is a bet on a particular outcome of a match or game. For example, in boxing, punters can bet on whether the fight will end by knockout. Ante-Post/Future: Customers place bets based on the outcome of an event in the future.

Customers place bets based on the outcome of an event in the future. Live/In-Play: These are wagers made while the game, match, or event is in progress.

These are wagers made while the game, match, or event is in progress. Handicap: One team or person is given a virtual advantage or disadvantage. For example, in a football match, a handicap of -1 on Manchester City against Manchester United would mean Man City would be 0-1 down at the start of the game and would need to score at least two goals to win.

One team or person is given a virtual advantage or disadvantage. For example, in a football match, a handicap of -1 on Manchester City against Manchester United would mean Man City would be 0-1 down at the start of the game and would need to score at least two goals to win. Double Chance: This is when you bet on two outcomes rather than the usual one (usually a football bet). E.g., Arsenal to draw or win, OR Crystal Palace to win or draw.

You can find more information about betting types and popular betting offers here.

Responsible Gambling

As fun as gambling online is, it can easily become addictive, which is why it is vital for an online betting site to offer various responsible gambling tools and be licensed by the UK Gambling Commission. Holding a licence from the UKGC is required not only because the body ensures site security but also because it ensures that a site promotes responsible gambling.

Responsible gambling tools users should be able to find include time-outs, reality checks, deposit limits, self-exclusion, time tracking, and more. Each site will also offer various links to responsible gambling bodies, including GamCare, GambleAware, GamStop, and Take Time To Think.

If you have any concerns regarding your gambling habits, you can make use of the following:

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Our top pick for betting on football markets is Betano.

How do I know if a betting site is safe?

All betting sites licenced by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) are safe and secure.

Do sports betting sites have no deposit offers?

Yes, many sports betting sites offer no deposit offers. These are most commonly found as new customer promotions.

Can I claim free bets at UK betting sites?

Absolutely. Free bet bonuses are the most widely available betting promotion at the top UK sportsbooks.

