Paddy Power Sign Up Offer – Bet Builder Promo at Paddy Power

Paddy Power Sign Up Offer

Ever considered signing up with Paddy Power? Or looking for a new betting site? Now’s the perfect time! New bettors can get up to £50 in Bet Builder bets when they deposit just £10, with an exclusive sign-up offer.

T&Cs: New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. Registration Required. GambleAware GamStop Gambling Commission

The Paddy Power sign-up offer allows new customers to the site to claim up to £50 in Bet Builder Bets!

Simply register at the Paddy Power app or website by completing the sign up process and entering the Paddy Power promo code YSKASP when prompted. Then simply deposit a minimum of £10 into your Paddy Power account and place a £10 bet on any football odds of at least 1/2.

Wait for your bet to settle to receive a total of £50 in bet builder bets, which will be valid for 90 days to use across your favourite sports.

Minimum Deposit:

💷 £10 Minimum Odds:

1.5 (1/2) Deposit Methods:

💳 Apple Pay or Cards only Validity Period:

⏳ 90 Days Expires:

🗓️ 01/04/2026 Promo Code:

🔐 YSKASP

How To Claim the Paddy Power Bet Builder Offer

New customers at Paddy Power will be pleased to know that claiming the sign-up offer is quick and simple. We have put together a step-by-step guide below to help you get started.

Click the link to the Paddy Power sign up offer. Select ‘Join Here’ to begin the registration process, entering all of the required details, including your full name, date of birth, email address, and phone number. Create a unique username and password combination to use to log into your account. Verify your account information. Sign in to your Paddy Power account and enter the promo code YSKASP when prompted. Go to the banking section of your account and make your first deposit of £10. Explore the various football betting markets and add your selection to your bet slip as long as it has odds of at least 1/2. Enter your stake of £10. Confirm and place your bet, and wait for it to settle. Once settled, you should be awarded a total of £50 in bet builder bets. Enjoy!

Important Paddy Power New Customer Bonus T&Cs

Before claiming the Paddy Power sports betting new customer bonus, there are some important terms and conditions to be aware of to ensure you meet all of the eligibility requirements. We have noted some of these below:

New Customer offer.

Open a new account using promo code YSKASP.

Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled.

Rewards are valid for 90 days.

Only deposits via cards & Apple Pay will qualify.

Deposits made with e-wallets, including Skrill, Paysafe, PayPal and Neteller, will not count towards this promotion.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

Sports Events & Markets for Using the Paddy Power Offer

There are so many exciting events and markets where you can take advantage of Paddy Power’s new customer offer. We have explored a few of these in more detail.

Paddy Power Horse Racing (Cheltenham Festival)

Horse racing is one of the most popular Paddy Power sports, especially during big events such as the iconic Cheltenham Festival. The platform features some of the most competitive odds and the largest range of markets across races taking place throughout the week, weekend, and special events. Bettors can expect top value, top choice, and a top variety when placing horse racing bets at Paddy Power.

Paddy Power football betting markets are another of the most sought-after and popular at the platform. Even more so are the Premier League betting markets in particular. Running from August until May, the season offers lots of opportunities to get involved with one of the world’s most popular and competitive leagues and the sport. Bettors can expect a huge selection of odds and markets across various leagues and events, alongside the Premier League as well.

Paddy Power Golf (The Open)

Paddy Power also offers various betting markets on some of the top golf tournaments and majors throughout the year. In particular, bettors can expect to be able to find competitive odds and selections for The Open, one of the biggest events in the sport that takes place annually. Add in selections to your bet builder on the golf and benefit from being able to use your bet builder bet rewards.

Reasons To Use Paddy Power for Your Betting Needs

Paddy Power is a household name in the country, regularly seen on TV and social media. But what appeals to the masses about the platform, and why should you use it for your sports betting? Below, we have looked at the top features available to bettors.

Sports Betting Markets

The betting markets available at Paddy Power online are second to none. No matter your favourite sport, or if you have several followed sports, there is bound to be a betting market available on it at Paddy Power. Bettors can expect consistent and competitive odds across the available markets, as well as an excellent variety of markets to be available to suit a variety of betting preferences and experience.

The Paddy Power customer service options enable bettors to have a smooth experience when placing bets. An excellent and detailed help page is available to bettors, where they can access several guides and advice on accounts, deposits, withdrawals, market rules, and more queries. A friendly and responsive customer support team is also on hand to assist via the Paddy Power live chat.

Paddy Power Mobile

The Paddy Power site is fully compatible with mobile devices, enabling its users to access the platform from wherever they are, whenever they like. It automatically adjusts to screen orientation and size changes to make for a smooth mobile betting experience. A dedicated Paddy Power app can be downloaded across iOS and Android devices, where you can find many more Paddy Power features. The mobile platform can even offer exclusive features to bettors, such as exclusive offers and push notifications.

Steaming and In-Play Markets

Paddy Power online provides top-quality live streams and live betting, enabling its bettors to get the most out of their time at the platform. Bettors can expect to come across several live markets across the Premier League, Cheltenham Festival, and other big sporting events, alongside watching an exclusive live stream to help enhance the betting experience. Place bets and react to action as it happens, as you watch along with Paddy Power sports.

User Safety and Usability

Paddy Power is committed to providing a safe, secure, and user-friendly betting platform that is easy to use and supports bettors in maintaining healthy and responsible gambling habits. The Paddy Power website is simple but effective, with everything easy to locate and responsive. The platform also employs industry-standard encryption software and two-factor authentication, so bettors can perform transactions and share information knowing that it is protected.

Payment Systems

Paddy Power betting customers can expect to be able to make deposits and withdrawals via a range of secure and recognised payment methods. This ensures that the majority of bettors can use a preferred method of payment, or an alternative they know they can trust. The accepted methods include Visa or Mastercard debit cards and e-wallets like PayPal, Paysafecard, and Bank Transfers.

Responsible Gambling

Paddy Power is committed to supporting bettors in creating and maintaining healthy gambling habits. It is important to remember that betting is just a bit of fun and enjoyment; this is all it should remain. To help support bettors, various responsible gambling tools are available at Paddy Power, including deposit limits, spend budgets, monthly limits, take-a-break tools, self-exclusion, loss/transfer limits, reality checks, and more. We have included some helpful resources below for further support and information regarding responsible gambling.

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the Paddy Power promo code?

The Paddy Power promo code to claim the sign up offer is YSKASP.

Who owns Paddy Power?

Flutter Entertainment is who owns Paddy Power. An Irish-American multinational sports betting and gambling company.

What is the Paddy Power withdrawal time?

Bettors can expect their withdrawals at Paddy Power to be completed within 1-5 working days.

Can I place Paddy Power Premier League bets?

Paddy Power football betting markets include many across the Premier League, so bettors can place their bets on the league throughout the season.

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.