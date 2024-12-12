Best Football Betting Sites UK in December 2024

The Best Football Betting Sites

At City AM we have reviewed the UK’s online sports betting sites and carefully selected the best football bookmakers for our readers to try.

Key features of the best UK football betting sites that players can expect include fantastic new and existing player promotions, a wide range of betting types, and incredible mobile platforms for on-the-go wagering.

Keep reading to find out more about the leading football betting sites and how to get started.

We have hand-picked some brands from our recommended list above that we wanted to take a closer look at. For more on the top features that have cemented their position in the rankings, continue reading below.

Betano ⭐ Expert Rating: 4.9/5 – Best for in-depth stats with an excellent live betting platform.

Topping the list of the best football betting sites is Betano. Its modern and sleek website is attractive and it offers a massive range of football betting markets, ensuring something for everyone in many of the world’s top competitions. Being a very new site that was only launched in the UK in 2024, this could result in some hesitation for new users who are unsure about the reputation of the brand. However, it has already earned a strong reports thanks to its fantastic football offerings, which should continue to keep the site at the top of the list.

Pros 👍 Cons 👎 Modern football betting site Very new betting site in a crowded market Plenty of offers and promotions Range of football betting markets

Deposit Methods: Withdrawal Methods:

Debit Cards (Visa, Mastercard) – Debit Cards (Visa, Mastercard)

PayPal – PayPal

Apple Pay – Apple Pay

Neteller – Neteller

Paysafecard – Bank Transfer

Bank Transfer

✅ Licensed in multiple jurisdictions, including Malta and the UK

✅ Owned by Kaizen Gaming, Founded in 2016

✅ Dynamic and user-friendly with real-time updates

Betfred ⭐ Expert Rating: 4.9/5 – Best for generous promotions and special offers

Betfred is a long-standing and well-known football betting site with years of experience in providing top football odds, offers and markets. It has some of the most competitive odds on the market, with regular odds boosts up for grabs alongside frequent offers for new and existing customers. The website’s appearance could be outdated compared to newer, more modern football betting sites. However, we were impressed with how organised the site is and how simple it is to place a bet.

Pros 👍 Cons 👎 Long-standing football betting brand The interface is a little outdated Competitive odds Regular boosts and offers

Deposit Methods: Withdrawal Methods:

Debit Cards (Visa, Mastercard) – Debit Cards (Visa, Mastercard)

PayPal – PayPal

Skrill – Skrill

Neteller – Neteller

Paysafecard – Bank Transfer

Bank Transfer

✅ Over 1,600 betting shops in the UK and a strong online presence

✅ Founded in 1967 by Fred Done

✅ Seamless experience between physical shops and online platforms

William Hill is one of the most established and recognised sports betting sites. Offering one of the best range of football betting options on an experienced platform that is easy to navigate, it is fully compatible on both desktop and mobile, ensuring full availability to all its customers. We noticed that while competitive, the live betting options could look to be expanded to offer more options; however, with such a strong reputation, platform, markets, and offers, it is hard to ignore this veteran of the business.

Pros 👍 Cons 👎 Recognised brand in the industry Live betting options could be expanded Highly rated mobile app Lots of betting options

Deposit Methods: Withdrawal Methods:

Debit Cards (Visa, Mastercard) – Debit Cards (Visa, Mastercard)

PayPal – PayPal

Skrill – Skrill

Neteller – Neteller

Paysafecard – Bank Transfer

Bank Transfer

Apple Pay

✅ One of the largest UK bookmakers, with a global presence in Europe and the US

✅ Comprehensive betting options across all sports

✅ Founded in 1934 by William Hill himself

BetVictor ⭐ Expert Rating: 4.8/5 – Best for its highly competitive odds and early payouts

BetVictor is home to lots of fantastic football betting offers. An experienced sports betting platform, it is one of the go-to bookmakers for keen football bettors and fans. It offers some robust live betting options, but we were disappointed to see the live streaming options were limited compared to other sites. However, users can still view selected matches and enjoy betting alongside. We particularly appreciate the range of accepted payment options, which ensures users can use their preferred methods.

Pros 👍 Cons 👎 Valuable welcome offers Limited live streaming Robust live betting options Range of accepted payment methods

Deposit Methods: Withdrawal Methods:

Debit Cards (Visa, Mastercard) – Debit Cards (Visa, Mastercard)

PayPal – PayPal

Skrill – Skrill

Neteller – Neteller

Paysafecard – Bank Transfer

Bank Transfer

Trustly

✅ Operates internationally with a strong online presence

✅ Smooth transition between sports betting and casino games

✅ Creates personalized bets across multiple markets

Fitzdares ⭐ Expert Rating: 4.8/5 – Best for a bespoke betting experience and high-stake bettors

Launched in 2005, Fitzdares provides a good experience for keen football bettors. Its well-designed site makes it easy for its customers to navigate and use. It has many great football betting offers available for new and existing customers, ensuring something for everyone. However, it still needs the ability to offer early cashouts on bets, which we would like to see added in the future. We particularly liked the stellar market coverage, with so much choice to satisfy every bettor’s wants and needs when betting on football.

Pros 👍 Cons 👎 Easy to use site No early cashouts Plenty of football offers and promotions Huge market coverage

Deposit Methods: Withdrawal Methods:

Debit Cards (Visa, Mastercard) – Debit Cards (Visa, Mastercard)

Apple Pay – Apple Pay

Bank Transfer – Bank Transfer

✅ Known for its boutique approach and members-only club atmosphere

✅ High-stakes and luxury betting experience

✅ Specializes in less common sports

The best betting sites for football must include certain features that make them stand out from the crowd. We will discuss these features below and what we look for when selecting each site.

Market Variety & Odds ⚽

Football is one of the most popular sports to bet on, so it’s vital for a site to offer an extensive range of markets. From odds on pre-match and in-play markets, we look for the most popular and most obscure. At these top online football betting sites, customers can expect full-time results, Both Teams To Score (BTTS), total goals, and player markets, among many others. There should be extensive coverage of markets and events, including the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, and La Liga.

Live Betting & Streaming 📺

More and more football betting bookies are finding it necessary to offer live betting and streaming services to their users. One of the most popular ways to bet is to follow the action of a match live, place bets accordingly, and claim exclusive odds boosts and offers. There should also be a solid live-streaming service and schedule so bettors can watch many matches live via a seamless stream all on their phones from wherever they are.

Welcome Offers & Promotions 🎁

In order to be one of the best football betting sites it is important that sites have competitive and attractive welcome offers. These often include free bet opportunities and deposit bonuses to give bettors another go if they lose. While new customer bonuses are essential, so are offers for existing customers. To keep loyal football bettors returning to a site, offering login bonuses, free bets, and enhanced odds for them to claim are vital elements on the list of criteria for being a top site. Offering a customer loyalty scheme is also a great way to encourage users to return and receive exclusive rewards.

Mobile Compatibility 📱

In the ever-changing digital world, it is now more critical than ever for football betting online to be compatible with mobile devices. This should mean that bettors can access and use the site via a browser on their phone or download an exclusive mobile app if one is available. It should replicate the same experience on the desktop and be smooth, seamless, user-friendly and responsive, all with the added convenience and ability to take your bets on the go with you.

Security & Payment Methods 💳

Today’s best football betting sites will offer a variety of safe and secure payment methods to customers. This ensures a preferred payment method for everyone and plenty of choice should there be any issues. We look for recognised methods, including Visa and Mastercard debit, e-wallets such as PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and bank transfers. The football betting sites we have recommended all have the latest industry-standard encryption software alongside a license issued by the United Kingdom Gambling Authority (UKGC), one of the most reputable authorities in the business.

Customer Service 📞

Offering good customer service should always be noticed, and that is why it is a key part of the criteria considered before recommending any UK betting sites. Customers need to know that there is support via various methods should they encounter any problems or queries during their betting time. This should be offered via email, live chat, phone, and a strong FAQ page so users can seek answers before contacting the team. One of these methods should also be 24/7, such as live chat.

What our recommended football betting brands offer when it comes to customer service:

Brand 24/7 Live Chat Phone Support Email Support FAQ/Help Centre bet365 ✔ X ✔ ✔ Betfred ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Midnite ✔ X ✔ X BetVictor ✔ X ✔ ✔ Betano ✔ X ✔ ✔ Parimatch X X ✔ ✔ NRG X ✔ ✔ ✔ Netbet ✔ X ✔ ✔ William Hill ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ 10bet X ✔ ✔ ✔ CopyBet X X ✔ ✔ Tote X X ✔ ✔ spreadex ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Fitzdares X ✔ ✔ ✔ talkSPORT BET X X ✔ ✔

If you are ready to get started at one of the football betting sites above, follow the steps below to sign up, ready to start your betting journey.

Click the link provided to be taken to the sign-up page of your selected one of the football bookmakers. Enter your personal details like your name, address, date of birth, and email address. Create a unique username and password combination. Verify your account, sign in, and make your first deposit. Go ahead and explore the site and place your first bet!

The following are the most popular leagues, tournaments, and competitions for betting on football. With so much occurring throughout the season, we have provided you with everything you need to know below.

Champions League

The top competition in European football is the UEFA Champions League. It takes place on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, and the top teams from the leagues across Europe battle it out to make it to the final and be crowned Champions of Europe. It features the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, and AC Milan, among many others. Real Madrid have dominated the competition, winning it 15 times in total.

Best brands for this event: bet365, William Hill, Betway

Premier League

The biggest and best league in the world, the Premier League is the top flight in English football. From August to May, fans of the beautiful game can enjoy Monday Night Football (MNF), Friday Night Football (FNF), and Saturday Night Football (SNF), alongside the 3 pm kick-offs at weekends. It features Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Liverpool, among others. Each season, three sides are relegated from the league, and three sides are promoted up from the Championship.

Best brands for this event: Betfred, BetVictor, Betano

La Liga

If you are a fan of Spanish football, you will be familiar with La Liga. The top league in the country with so much history of fantastic footballing sides. It is the league that brought the world prime Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, among many other huge role models in the sport. Many top teams regularly feature in the Champions League and other European competitions from La Liga, such as Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, and Sevilla.

Best brands for this event: bet365, Netbet, William Hill

Serie A

At the top of the Italian football pyramid sits Serie A. Most recognised for its Italian style of defending, which makes it difficult for other teams to penetrate, it’s an action-packed league with lots of talent. It is home to the likes of AC and Inter Milan, Atalanta, Juventus, Roma, Lazio, Fiorentina, and Napoli.

Best brands for this event: bet365, BetVictor, Planetsportbet

Bundesliga

The biggest league in Germany is the Bundesliga, a competition dominated by perhaps one of its best-known sides, Bayern Munich. A domination that lasted over a decade, other sides are catching up, making it exciting for fans and neutrals to watch. It has sides like Bayer Leverkusen, who last season ended Bayern’s Bundesliga Champions winning streak, Borussia Dortmund, and RB Leipzig.

Best brands for this event: Spreadex, Betway, bet365

Europa League

The UEFA Europa League is the second tier of European competition, taking place each season alongside the Champions League. Teams knocked out of the Championship League join as the rounds progress. Matches occur on Thursday nights following the Champions League action on Tuesday and Wednesday. The competition has been dominated by Spanish side Sevilla, with the club having won the trophy seven times in total.

Best brands for this event: Fitzdares, Betano, bet365

The Euros / The World Cup

The two most popular international tournaments for football betting are the Euros and the World Cup. Taking place every four years, two between them overall, they bring countries and fans together over the summer months. Spain has won the most Euros titles, while Brazil has won the most World Cups.

Best brands for this event: William Hill, Betfred, bet365

December is a busy month for football, with the Premier League, EFL, League Cup, and European football tournaments all on the go.

This month sees plenty of mouth-watering ties in the Premier League, including the Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool, the London derby between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, and the Manchester derby as Manchester City face Manchester United.

In Europe, it is week six for the sides in the Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League as they continue the battle to progress to the next stage. Some of the standout fixtures see Liverpool travel to Girona, Bayer Leverkusen welcome Inter Milan, Arsenal face Monaco, Borussia Dortmund play Barcelona, and Juventus face Manchester City at The Etihad. Meanwhile, in the Europa League, Tottenham travel up the country to face Rangers.

The League Cup quarter-finals take place the week before Christmas, with Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, Newcastle United vs Brentford, Southampton vs Liverpool and Spurs vs Man United.

Then we switch our attention to Boxing Day and New Year’s football, and there is plenty more Premier League and EFL action to take us through to the end of the year, with just two days that do not feature any EFL action.

The best football bookmakers offer many different betting markets. We have picked out the most popular and summarised them below to help you decide which type of market is most beneficial for your betting business.

Match Result

Place a bet on the overall result of a particular match at the full-time whistle. Win your bet if you get it right!

Both Teams to Score

You can wager on both teams to get on the scoresheet, and if they do, you will win your bet.

Over/Under Goals

Correctly predict the total amount of goals scored in a match by selecting an over or under total. For example, if you bet on there to be over 2.5 goals in a match where 3 are scored, this will be a winning bet.

First Goalscorer

Select who you think will be the first to score a goal in a match and get it right to win your bet.

Correct Score

Bet on the exact score of a match between two sides at full-time to win your bet.

Niche Betting Markets

The best betting sites can offer more unique and uncommon betting options that differ from the standard win, draw, and loss markets. This includes more specific markets, such as placing bets on the total number of corners or yellow cards. Players’ special markets are becoming popular additions to football betting sites, such as shots on target and goalscorer markets. Team stats prop bets such as goals scored in each half and clean sheets markets are another great option available to bettors, alongside the ability to place longer-term bets on managers, league winners, and top goalscorers during the season.

To continue to be one of the best football betting sites, brands may leverage the use of certain technology to offer a more personal experience to their users. This can include AI-powered recommendations providing bets for users based on their past behaviour and preferences at a site. The ability to customise betting feeds is another new feature that could be incorporated, alongside the ability to turn on notifications for bettors’ favourite teams and players so they never miss an update. Gamification elements could also be added, such as earning points or badges for placing bets in a bid to help promote and encourage responsible engagement.

Responsible Gambling

Responsible gambling is crucial. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, please seek help. The UK offers support through organisations such as GamCare and GambleAware. These organisations provide confidential advice and support to individuals affected by gambling. Remember, gambling should be fun, so please gamble responsibly.

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://www.gambleaware.org/

Conclusion

When choosing the best betting site for you, it is always important to check that there are markets and events you are interested in that are available to bet on. This, alongside good offers for new and existing users and the ability to bet on the go on your phone, ensures convenience and extra excitement when using a site. It is also important to look out for a football betting site’s license and responsible gambling features. A license issued from a reputable gambling authority ensures safe and secure betting, while responsible gambling features allow users to set the likes of deposit limits and time-outs on their accounts should they require.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

The best welcome offers for football betting are free bets.

Football betting sites with a license issued from a reputable gambling authority ensure a site is safe and secure to use.

BTTS, Match Results, and Over/Under Goals are the most popular markets for football betting.

Yes! Users can live stream matches when signing up to any of the football betting sites above as long as they are logged into their accounts.