Trump administration slams tariff ‘hysteria’ as FTSE 100 sinks

President Trump and Secretary Bessent. (Image: Getty)

A top figure in the Trump administration has slammed the “panic” fallout to President’s latest tariff salvo as global markets dove into the red on Tuesday morning.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the reaction to Trump’s sweeping levies echoed that of ‘Liberation Day’ in April 2025, when the White House launched an economic offensive across key trading partners.

“I would say this is the same kind of hysteria that we heard on April 2nd. There was a panic,” Bessent said.

He added: “What I am urging everyone here to do is sit back, take a deep breath, and let things play out.”

European markets were swimming in the red on Monday following the news that the UK, along with Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, the Netherlands, Finland and Germany would face a 10 per cent a new tariff for their efforts defending Greenland’s sovereignty.

Losses worsened on Tuesday morning as Trump doubled down on the levies. The FTSE 100 slid 1.4 per cent by 10am led by losses in international equipment rental firm Ashtead and engineer Spirax at three per cent.

After Trump rowed back on his 2025 tariff offensive markets adopted the acronym TACO trade – Trump Always Chickens Out. But over the last 24 hours the President has said he will “100 per cent” carry out the fresh levies in Europe if an agreement for Greenland is not reached.

“The so-called Trump always chickens out trade was popular last year with global investors playing market volatility to their advantage, but the Trump of 2026 seems to act more decisively – take the military action in Venezuela as evidence of the President saying exactly what he then implemented,” Emma Wall, chief investment strategist at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

The President is expected to take to the stage in Davos tomorrow, which Hall said will trigger further “market turmoil”.

Europe walks the tightrope

European leaders are having to walk a tightrope in diplomacy with the US administration, ensuring Greenland’s sovereignty is protected without risking a full-blown tariff war.



Trump said he had a “good” call with Nato secretary general Mark Rutte, with European leaders set to meet in Davos leader to discuss the next course of action around Greenland.



The US president also shared a private message from French president Emmanuel Macron stating “I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland”.



Keir Starmer has meanwhile held firm on seeking to maintain “calm” diplomatic relations with Trump despite furious posts and tariff threats from the US president.



There are also questions around Trump’s approach to dealing with China and Russia despite claiming the two nations posed a threat to US national security in their ambition to target Greenland.



Trump confirmed that Russian president Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping were invited to join the Gaza ‘Board of Peace’.



Starmer will be hoping he can ease tensions with the US over the coming days, having rejected suggestions that Trump was preparing military action.



Mike Johnson, speaker of the US House of Representatives, also played down indications that Trump was prepared to invade the Danish territory.