FTSE 100 Live: Stocks fall as Iran war escalates; Trump takes jab at Starmer

Trump's attack could lead Iran to cause a new oil price surge. (Image: Getty)

Good morning and welcome back to the City AM liveblog.

Today, Rachel Reeves will deliver her Spring Statement – a fiscal ‘non-event’ which is likely to be overshadowed by the brewing geopolitical conflict and market fallout.

But that distraction may be welcomed by the Chancellor, who is understood to be looking for a lowkey occasion when she takes to the despatch box, in a bid to not disturb bond markets.

The City’s day will likely still be dominated by the growing risk aversion across markets, stemming from the joint US-Israel strikes on Iran over the weekend.

Iran has since hit back, with strikes across the region including one on a UK RAF base. And markets are feeling the sting, with Europe left swimming in the red on Monday.

The FTSE 100 sharply dropped 1.2 per cent led by an over five per cent loss at the British Airways owner IAG.

Meanwhile, banking giant Standard Chartered also just lost over five per cent.

The moves helped offset a six per cent rally in defence giant BAE Systems and gains of around two per cent in Shell and BP as the price of oil rocketed amid concerns about the world’s supply.

City analysts were quick to warn the conflict could plough on, leading to harsh impacts on energy prices, inflation and global investing sentiment.

We’ll be bringing you the latest on this as well as everything that happens when Reeves takes to the despatch box at 12:30pm.

Here’s a few of our top stories from yesterday:

