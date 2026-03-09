Iraq make Fifa demand as Iran conflict jeopardises World Cup play-off

Iraq head coach Graham Arnold could be without half of his squad

Iraq head coach Graham Arnold has confirmed that they have asked Fifa to postpone their World Cup play-off this month amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Arnold could be deprived of all domestic-based players as Iraqi airspace has been closed since the US and Israel’s attacks on Iran commenced at the end of last month.

Iraq’s hopes of reaching a first World Cup finals since 1986 hinge on a play-off against either Bolivia or Suriname scheduled to take place on 31 March in Mexico.

“We need our best team for the country’s biggest game in 40 years,” said Arnold, who led his native Australia at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

“The Iraqi people are so passionate about the game that it is insane. The fact that they haven’t qualified for 40 years is probably the main reason I took this job.

“But at this stage with the airport being shut down we are working hard to try and find another alternative.”

Iraqi authorities have said that airspace will remain closed while the conflict continues, potentially depriving the men’s national team of half of their squad.

The Guardian reported that Iraq has requested a postponement of the World Cup play-off after rejecting a suggestion from Fifa that players make some of the journey by road.

That would require 25 hours on the road from Baghdad to Istanbul, Turkey, before flying to Mexico for a game that would determine whether they qualify for the tournament proper this summer in North America.

“If Fifa were to delay the game, it gives us time to prepare properly,” Arnold added.

“Let Bolivia play Suriname this month and then a week before the World Cup, we play the winner in the US. The winner of that game stays on and the loser goes home.

“In my opinion, it also gives Fifa more time to decide what Iran is going to do.”

Iraq’s hopes could also be affected by the fate of their neighbours, with Iran looking increasingly likely to have to pull out of the World Cup.

Should they do so, Iraq would have strong claims to take their place, as the next highest-ranked team from Asian qualifying, thus removing their need to take part in the play-off.

Arnold said: “If Iran withdraws, we go into the World Cup, and it gives the UAE, who we beat in qualifying, the chance to prepare for either Bolivia or Suriname.”