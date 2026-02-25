World Cup events in doubt as US shutdown risks host city funding

Fears of “catastrophic” security issues at this year’s Fifa World Cup have emerged after US officials warned of financial shortfalls to the tune of over £650m.

A partial federal government shutdown across the pond forced the freezing of nearly $900m of funding that would have been spent on the 11 US cities co-hosting the World Cup with Canada and Mexico.

A House Homeland Security Committee has now issued a stark warning, stating that security preparations for the biggest World Cup in history are behind schedule due to the lack of funding and wider co-ordination of efforts.

Over £450m was granted to the 11 host cities by the Federal Emergency Management Agency before an additional £185m was given by the overseeing Department of Homeland Security to “carry out the extensive security activities required to protect players, staff, attendees, venues and critical infrastructure across the host cities, strengthening them against potential terrorist attacks”.

World Cup games in doubt?

Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Miami, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle are the US host sites, with the West Coast hosting the first US game against Paraguay on 13 June.

Ray Martinez, chief operating officer of the Miami World Cup Host Committee, said: “We’re 107 days out from the tournament but, more importantly, we’re about 70-something days out from starting to build the Fan Fest.

“These decisions have to be made. Without receiving this money, it could be catastrophic for our planning and co-ordination.”

There are reports Stateside that some venues – such as the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Boston – could pull out of hosting matches at this year’s World Cup unless it gets further funding.

And it comes as co-hosts Mexico have come under pressure to confirm that matches hosted south of the US border will be safe after increasing violence in the state home to Guadalajara, which will host matches across the tournament.