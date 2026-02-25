Mexico World Cup games will go ahead despite violence, says Fifa’s Infantino

Fifa president Infantino says he is 'not worried' about Mexico's status as a World Cup host

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has dismissed concerns that Mexico could be stripped of hosting matches at the 2026 World Cup following cartel-related violence in the country.

Gangs have been blamed for the torching of vehicles and blocking of roads in Jalisco state, whose capital Guadalajara is due to stage four fixtures at this summer’s tournament.

More pressingly, the city is just weeks away from being due to host intercontinental play-offs to fill some of the remaining spots at the World Cup in March.

But Infantino told Spanish media outlet AS he was “not worried. We are looking carefully at what is happening in Mexico.

“We are in contact with the presidency, with the authorities, and we have full confidence that everything will go very well: the playoff and then the World Cup. It will be a celebration.”

The violence in Mexico erupted on Sunday after the army killed the country’s most wanted man, drug lord Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, better known as “El Mencho”.

He was the leader of the notorious Jalisco New Generation Cartel, and news of his fatal wounding sparked scenes of chaos in the region as his loyalists retaliated.

How killing sparked Mexico World Cup doubts

It prompted concerns for the safety of visitors to the region, with several airlines cancelling flights to Jalisco, and raised questions at Mexico’s World Cup fixtures.

The country is due to stage 12 games at a tournament it is co-hosting with the US, which has the lion’s share of matches, and Canada.

Teams confirmed to be playing in Guadalajara so far also include Spain, Colombia, Uruguay and Mexico. Mexico City and Monterrey are its other venues.

Despite his closeness to US President Trump, Infantino reiterated that political matters should not interfere with sport.

“It is possible, it has to be possible,” he added. “We don’t do politics, we do football and we support everything good that football can do – unite countries, unite the world, help children, help peace – and clearly we have to have contacts and interactions with the leaders of this world and try to do something for the youth.”