Iran hit back at Trump and Fifa: US should be axed from World Cup, not us

Iran could be sanctioned by Fifa if they withdraw from the World Cup

Iran’s national football team has hit back at President Trump after he warned that it may not be safe for them to take up their place at this summer’s World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Trump’s comments appeared designed to discourage Iran from participating, despite Fifa insisting the US had offered assurances following its military attacks on the Gulf country.

“The World Cup is a historic and international event, and its governing body is Fifa – not an individual or a country,” the Iran men’s team said in a post on their Instagram account.

“The Iranian national team was among the first to qualify for this major tournament, thanks to its strength and the decisive victories achieved by the courageous sons of Iran.

“Certainly, no one can exclude the Iranian national team from the World Cup; the only country that could be excluded is the one that merely holds the title of ‘host country’ without being able to ensure the safety of the teams participating in this global event.”

The post, which is no longer available on the social media platform, came just hours after Trump issued a warning about Iran playing at the World Cup.

“The Iranian national team is welcome at the World Cup, but I really don’t think their presence is appropriate, for their own lives and safety,” he said.

Trump warning undoes Fifa assurances to Iran

Trump’s remarks undid any progress achieved by Fifa, whose president Gianni Infantino attempted to calm the situation on Wednesday by insisting Iran could compete in the tournament.

“I met with the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump to discuss the status of preparations for the upcoming Fifa World Cup,” Infantino said.

“We also spoke about the current situation in Iran, and the fact that the Iranian team has qualified to participate in the Fifa World Cup 2026.

“During the discussions, President Trump reiterated that the Iranian team is, of course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States.

“We all need an event like the Fifa World Cup to bring people together now more than ever, and I sincerely thank the President of the United States for his support, as it shows once again that Football Unites the World.”

But Iran’s sport minister quickly ruled out their participation, citing the “malicious actions” of the US towards it, including the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei earlier this month.

“Considering that this corrupt regime has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances can we participate in the World Cup,” Ahmad Donyamali told state television.

“Our children are not safe and, fundamentally, such conditions for participation do not exist.”

Iran’s team face fines and a possible ban from future tournaments if they withdraw from the World Cup, but Trump’s comments may weaken Fifa’s hand in imposing any sanctions.