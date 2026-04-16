Trump-hating Fifa World Cup fans should have costs paid if denied visa

Fans denied entry over Trump hate on social media should have costs covered

Any fan who is denied entry to the Fifa World Cup by the US over their social media accounts should have their visa costs covered, UK politicians have said.

US entry rules allow authorities to comb through five years of social media posts, denying entry to applicants should they criticise the government and President Donald Trump.

Senior politicians have said that the costs fans accrue from visa payments – as well as hotels, travel and food – should be paid back by the US should entry to the World Cup co-host be denied.

Liberal Democrat sport spokesperson Anna Sabine MP said:“England fans save up for years to support our country – they should not be left out of pocket because of the unpredictable actions of Donald Trump and US border policies

“If the US Embassy and their border authorities fail to provide a smooth and fair entry process then it is only right that they pick up the tab.”

Trump setting the World Cup agenda

The World Cup takes place this summer with matches across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

And there are concerns surrounding fans from certain countries attending the tournament, with some proposals suggesting a form of bond that is paid before entry and repaid upon exit.

Added Sabine: “For a President who claims to champion free speech and individual freedoms, the idea that publicly disagreeing with him could be enough to deny someone entry makes a total mockery of those very values.

“Football fans should not be forced to pay the price for political decisions , or for one man’s fragile ego.”

There have also been safety concerns in Mexico, with the recent killing of a drug cartel boss causing havoc in Guadalajara.

The opening World Cup match, between co-hosts Mexico and South Africa, kicks off on 11 June, with the final on 19 July.