Mexico 2026 World Cup games in doubt after drug lord killing sparks violence

Violence has escalated in Mexico following the killing of a cartel boss

Fifa’s World Cup games from Mexico have been plunged into uncertainty amid fears for the safety of visitors following the killing of drug cartel boss “El Mencho”.

Mexican army troops fatally wounded El Mencho – real name Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes – in an operation that killed seven people in the western state of Jalisco on Sunday.

It sparked several hours of roadblocks with burning vehicles in Jalisco and other states, prompting the US State Department to warn its citizens in affected areas to seek safe places and airlines to suspend flights to Jalisco.

Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco, is set to stage four group-stage games at the 2026 World Cup, which it is co-hosting with the US and Canada in June and July.

The Republic of Ireland could feature in the first of those against South Korea on 11 June, if they qualify for the tournament via the play-offs.

Teams confirmed to be playing in Guadalajara so far also include Spain, Colombia, Uruguay and Mexico.

Airlines cancel flights to violence-hit Mexico

Other Mexican host cities for the World Cup, Mexico City and Monterrey, are not believed to have been affected by the fallout from El Mencho’s killing in the same way.

But four domestic fixtures were postponed yesterday due to fears of violence involving members of El Mencho’s Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

It is the latest incident to cause doubts about plans for this summer’s World Cup. President Trump has hinted he could move games from Democrat strongholds, while his immigration and foreign policies have led to calls from some in Europe to boycott the US.

Mexico’s president Claudia Sheinbaum has urged people to remain “calm and informed”, adding that “in most parts of the country, activities are proceeding normally”.

Air Canada, United Airlines and American Airlines are among those to have cancelled flights to Jalisco, while the US State Department has warned its citizens to shelter in the region as well as in Tamaulipas, areas of Michoacan, Guerrero and Nuevo Leon.

The UK government said that visitors to Jalisco “should exercise extreme caution” and follow the advice of local authorities following reports of “serious security incidents”.