England and Scotland World Cup games saved by Patriots owner Kraft deal

Robert Kraft's company has agreed to underwrite the security costs

Billionaire New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has helped to resolve a row over security costs that was threatening England and Scotland games at this summer’s World Cup.

Local authorities in Foxborough, near Boston, were refusing to grant a licence for seven fixtures due to be staged at the Gillette Stadium owing to fears the small town would be left on the hook for $8m (£5.8m) in costs amid delays in US federal funding.

That led to doubts over England’s game with Ghana on 23 June, Scotland’s matches against Haiti and Morocco on 13 and 19 June, and two knockout phase fixtures ahead of a crucial vote due to take place next week.

But Kraft Sports and Entertainment’s pledge to underwrite the security costs broke the impasse, satisfying Foxborough officials that they can issue a licence before the 17 March deadline.

A joint statement from local authorities, the organising committee and Kraft said they had “reached an understanding collectively that will allow Boston Soccer 2026 and the Town of Foxborough to finalise the details needed to approve an event license at the March 17 public hearing and ensure a safe and successful Fifa World Cup 2026 tournament at Gillette Stadium this summer.

England and Scotland 2026 World Cup schedule

“As part of this arrangement, the Town of Foxborough will not incur any cost or financial burden related to the Fifa World Cup with Boston Soccer 2026 providing advance funding for security-related capital expenditures and the full extent of deployment that public safety officials have determined is needed to execute the event with Kraft Sports + Entertainment’s backing.”

England’s fixture against Ghana in Boston is their second in Group L, with their opener with Croatia on 17 June in Dallas and the 27 June fixture with Panama in New Jersey.

After their opening two games at the Gillette Stadium, Scotland head down the east coast to Miami for their final Group C fixture against Brazil on 24 June.