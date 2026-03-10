FTSE 100 Live: Stocks to rebound as Trump claims Iran war will end ‘very soon’

The FTSE 100 is set to bounce as Trump looks to end the Iran war (IMage PA).

It was a day of whiplash for global markets as they kicked off the new week.

Stock markets from Europe to Asia and Wall Street sunk into the red on open as the price of oil rose at the fastest rate in six-years.

Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil, surged over 20 per cent to highs of $114 per barrel on Monday morning and fears were further amplified after a spokesman for the Iranian military warned prices could tip to $200 if the US and Israel “continue playing this game”.

The gains fanned the flames of inflation fears, with markets tumbling and global economies bracing for interest rates to remain elevated.

But after sinking near two per cent at open, the FTSE 100 finished the day down just 0.3 per cent as investors began pricing in the idea of an elevated interest rate path.

Though perhaps the biggest dramatic turn of the day came from President Donald Trump himself, who declared the war in Iran was “very complete” and “ahead of schedule” in an interview with CBS.

Investors appeared to be listening with US markets quickly dragging themselves out of the red. The S&P closed up 0.8 per cent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 1.3 per cent and the Dow Jones 0.5 per cent.

We’ll be bringing you all the latest from the markets and more.

Here’s a few of our top headlines from yesterday: