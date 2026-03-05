FTSE 100 Live: Stocks to continue volatility amid Iran war

Photo by Fadel SENNA / AFP via Getty Images

Good morning and welcome back to the City AM liveblog.

Global markets returned to a touch of stability on Wednesday as energy prices retreated as investors awaited the latest on the events in the Middle East.

The FTSE 100 ended the day 0.8 per cent higher at 10,567.65p – still far below it’s level at the beginning of the week, but its first session in finishing in the green.

“More stability on the markets is welcome not only for sentiment but also as it might give certain investors the confidence to go hunting for bargains and drive a new wave of buying,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

Investor sentiment looked like it could be in recovery following reports Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence had reached out indirectly to US’ CIA with an offer to discuss terms for ending the conflict.

Oil also took a breather from its blistering rally, falling back to around the $80 mark as President Trump said the US navy was ready to escort tankers through the crucial Gulf shipping route.

David Morrison, senior market analyst at Trade Nation, said: “Oil is arguably the most useful barometer of sentiment currently, given that it plays such a fundamental role in all aspects of the global economy, and that it feeds directly into inflation.”

