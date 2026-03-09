FTSE 100 Live: Stocks plunge in market panic; Oil price hits $100

The FTSE 100 sunk as oil prices spiked amid the war in Iran.

The chaos in global markets of last following the breakout of conflict in the Middle East is poised to continue as tensions in the Gulf showed no sign of slowing down over the weekend.

The price of oil notched its highest gains in a single day in six years this morning as markets digested the news that key suppliers in the Middle East were trimming production amidst the war.

Brent crude – the international benchmark for oil – rose as much as 20 per cent, whilst US crude oil futures rose more than 25 per cent to $115.

Markets are already getting swept up in the chaos with South Korea’s Kospi index plunging nine per cent on the news whilst Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell more than seven per cent.

The FTSE 100 fell over five per cent to 10,269.18p last week as investors ditched their exposure to stock markets and fled to safe havens.

But the anxiety doesn’t appear to be clearing soon. President Donald Trump has called for the unconditional surrender of Iran, which the latter has branded a “dream”.

Trump has said that if Iran does not surrender then “it will be hit very hard!” and warned that the country was “under serious consideration for complete destruction and certain death”.

